iPhone 16 Pro to discard Blue Titanium  colour option in favour of new ‘Rose’ colour- All details

This year, Apple is speculated to bring new colour options for the iPhone 16 line-up. Earlier, we came across several rumours claiming that iPhone 16 Pro models may be announced with a new “Rose Gold” colour, however, a new leak has surfaced on the internet with a new piece of information. Know what Apple has planned for the new generation of iPhone and what new design and colour schemes are at work ahead of the September launch.

iPhone 16 Pro colour option

According to a tipster who goes by the name of OvO Baby Sauce OvO shared a post on Chinese social media platform, Weibo claiming that Apple will announce a new “Rose” colour option for iPhone 16 Pro instead of a “Rose Gold” option. The rumour about the “Rose Gold” surfaced previously due to the iPhone 6S availability of a similar colour name. However, the new iPhone 16 Pro models will have a different colour name.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also highlighted that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely come in four colour options: black, white or silver, Natural Titanium, and rose. Kuo further highlighted that with the new-gen, Apple may discontinue the Blue Titanium colour option which was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models to bring the rumoured “Rose” colour option.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to come with black, green, pink, blue, and white colour options. The White colour is expected to replace the Yellow colour which was available with the iPhone 15 standard models.

iPhone 16 Pro: What to expect

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be announced this September, however, the official launch date is yet to be confirmed. With iPhone 16 Pro models, Apple is expected to bring several upgrades in hardware, design, and software to improve the overall experience. The major upgrades are expected to be the new A18 Pro chipset with AI capabilities, a new Tetraprism camera for improved optical zoom, expanded battery sizes and charging speed with 40W wired charging, and much more.

However, the information is based on rumours and speculation, therefore, we must for the official launch to confirm what Apple has planned for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

