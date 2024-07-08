iPhone 16 Pro to get this important camera feature from iPhone 15 Pro Max- Details

Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple is all set to announce the new generation of flagship smartphones, the iPhone 16 series globally in less than 2 months. As the launch timeline is nearing, leaks about the upcoming iPhones have been circulating on the internet rapidly. At the same time, we may have some idea about what Apple may announce with the iPhone 16 series. However, a new leak has been surfacing and it claims the the iPhone 16 Pro will feature an upgraded camera lens which was only exclusive to last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know more about what the leaks highlighted about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro periscope lens

This year iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a significant upgrade in terms of providing a top-notch camera experience to users. According to a DigiTimes report, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model will reportedly get an upgraded periscope camera lens, which may be similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. The report highlights that Apple has finally started the development of the periscope lens designed for the iPhone 16 Pro. For the production of new lenses, Apple has partnered with Largan Precision and Yujingguang.

Reportedly, the company is planning to use a “quadruple-reflection prism” design for the iPhone 16 Pro to boost the telephoto camera experience and to bring 5x optical zoom capabilities. The lens is also speculated to reduce the camera bump, however, it included some drawbacks as well in terms of attracting more light to the sensor. Therefore, we expect that Apple may include an improved version of the periscope lens in the iPhone 16 Pro.

While the iPhone 16 Pro is getting a new periscope lens, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also expected to get an upgrade with “super telephoto” which will only be available to the “Pro Max” version. Therefore, these are some of the major upgrades expected with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

However, there is still some time for the smartphone to be announced globally. Therefore, we must wait till September, to confirm what Apple has integrated into the new generation iPhone.

