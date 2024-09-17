iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with the rest of the iPhone 16 series, will be available for purchase starting September 16. Although getting one at launch might prove challenging (as we've covered in our report), eager buyers are expected to flock to both online and physical stores to get their hands on Apple's latest flagship devices. However, is it really worth the investment, or should some users skip it, save their hard-earned money, or consider other options? In this guide, we'll break down who should go for the iPhone 16 Pro models and who might be better off holding back. Read on to find out.

1. You Are an iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max User

If you already own the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, there is very little incentive for you to upgrade. Yes, the screen is slightly bigger, there's a new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro processor is a bit more advanced than the A17 Pro, but overall, the differences are minimal. The colour options are also largely the same, with Desert Titanium being the only new hero colour. The optics are barely different, with a new 48MP ultrawide camera and the option to shoot in 4K at 120fps, but few users will benefit from these upgrades. Most importantly, Apple Intelligence, the highlight feature of the iPhone 16 series, will also be available for iPhone 15 Pro models.

2. You Don't Need Apple 120Hz ProMotion Display or a Telephoto Camera

The major difference between the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro is the ProMotion 120Hz display and the presence of a telephoto lens. The iPhone 16 lacks these features, but for someone who doesn't find them essential, buying the Pro doesn't make sense—especially when you consider the whopping ₹40,000 price difference in India. For that money, you could get accessories like an Apple Watch or an entry-level iPad, such as the 10th-gen iPad.

3. You Want Notification-Free Call Recording on Your Phone

Yes, this is an invasion of privacy, and Apple, with iOS 18's Call Recording feature, ensures that both parties are notified when a call is being recorded. However, for some users, particularly in India, having notification-free call recording is an important feature, and many swear by it. If you're one of those people, buying the iPhone 16 Pro—or any other iPhone—just for call recording will likely prove counterproductive. Instead, you should consider a device like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which offers this feature.

4. You Want Hybrid Zoom up to 100x

Many Android manufacturers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo now offer hybrid zoom using their telephoto cameras, allowing them to zoom up to 120x. While the results at that focal length are mostly unusable, zooming within the 30-50x range is quite useful, especially with top-tier flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X100 lineup, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are limited to 25x digital zoom and don't offer this functionality. If hybrid zoom is a dealbreaker for you, it may be worth looking elsewhere.

