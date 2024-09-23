 iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen issue: Users report ignored taps and swipes | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen issue: Users report ignored taps and swipes

Apple is yet to address the issue but it is highly likely that the company will fix the problem with a software update.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 08:48 IST
iphone 16 pro
iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at 1,19,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. (Apple)

iPhone 16 Pro went on sale last week on September 20 after making its grand debut at the Apple event 2024. Thousands across the globe queued up to get their hands on the new flagship iPhone model and although initial reviews of the users have been decent, a few users have reported intermittent issues with responsiveness of the phone's touchscreen. As mentioned in a report by 9to5Mac, users are experiencing ignored taps and swipes resulting in missed presses, and poor scrolling and typing.

iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen issue: Likely to be an software bug

According to online complaints and testing by 9to5Mac, the touchscreen issue in the iPhone 16 Pro appears to stem from a software bug. Suggesting that the issue could be fixed with an update. The report suggests that the issue may be due to the overly sensitive touch rejection algorithm. It is likely causing intended touches to be ignored.

It is worth noting that the touchscreen is not unresponsive on the lockscreen but the issue begins to appear when the phone is unlocked and the user is swiping between home screen pages or scrolling through apps. Further backing the belief that the problem is related to software and not hardware.

The issue has been reported by iPhone 16 Pro users running both iOS 18 and the iOS 18.1 beta. Apple is yet to address the issue but it is highly likely that the company will fix the problem with a software update.

iPhone 16 Pro price in India

iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at 1,19,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage models are priced at 1,29,900, 1,49,900 and 1,69,900 respectively.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 08:48 IST
