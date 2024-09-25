iPhone 16 Pro users report big camera bug, screen freezing after…

Recently, we came across the iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen issues where iPhone users complained about poor experiences with the display's touch and responsiveness. Now just a day after the display issues, iPhone 16 Pro users are reporting about a new camera bug which freezes the screen even when the object has been removed in front of the camera. The issue was mostly captured in iPhone 16 Pro video camera mode. Know more about the iPhone 16 Pro camera bug and how it's causing major problems for iPhone users.

iPhone 16 Pro camera bug

Several iPhone 16 Pro videos capturing the new camera bug have been going viral on the microblogging platform X. Users are complaining about the camera app being choppy and lagging frequently in several different modes. First, the issue was reported in the Apple form by a user saying, “iPhone 16 pro macro freezes and doesn't work on 4k at 24 fps and 4k at 30 fps.”

iPhone 16 Pro Camera Bug Issue

Hey @apple You Need to Fix this ! pic.twitter.com/02SZ624qCY — Rakesh (@GyanTherapy) September 25, 2024

Now an X user named Rakesh showcased a video demonstrating the iPhone 16 Pro camera bug. In the video, the iPhone 16 Pro was showcased in video mode where it's trying to record a mobile phone placed as an object to focus. However, when it was removed, the iPhone took a few milliseconds to actually remove the object from the scene. Another X user named Spixel, shared a similar video, although the iPhone camera was kept in ultrawide video mode.

As of now, Apple has not shared any response or fix regarding the issue. Now, it is expected that Apple will soon bring a fix or update to tackle emerging iOS bugs. On the other hand, the issue also raises questions about the new iOS 18 update, where several iPhone users have been reporting serious concerns about the display, lower refresh rate, and now the iPhone 16 Pro camera bug.

iPhone 16 Pro touchsreen

Earlier, iPhone 16 Pro users reported an unresponsive display screen issue which is expected to be caused by the new software. The display issue was only reported when the device was unlocked. Now, we have to wait till when Apple rolls out a fix for the iOS 18 display and camera.

