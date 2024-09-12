iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype

Over the years we have seen several Pro and Ultra variants launching in the flagship segment as they gain much popularity. Earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro models created much hype among smartphone users. Now, Apple has also launched the iPhone 16 Pro models with several upgrades and the new “Camera Control” button. If you are planning to buy a flagship model, then we have curated a detailed comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro to help you pick the suitable “Pro” model of the year.

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro

Design and display: The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has received minor design changes with a bigger display, slimmed bezel, and a new Camera Control button. However, the profile remains similar to its predecessor, making it an identical smartphone. On the other hand, Google has announced significant design improvements with rounded edges, a new camera layout, and an iPhone-like frame. However, both smartphones look unique in their own way and they look highly premium.

For display, the iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's bezels are quite slim compared to last year and it is protected with Ceramic Shield glass. The iPhone 16 Pro also offers a 2000nits brightness. For Google Pixel 9 Pro, the smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro, both smartphones are known for their top-notch camera capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro features a triple camera setup that consists of a 48 MP Sensor-shift OIS main camera, a 12 MP telephoto periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9 Pro also comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. In the front, the Pixel 9 Pro features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with auto-focus and the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 12MP camera.

Performance and battery: The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the new A18 Pro chipset coupled with 8GB RAM, making it faster and more efficient than last year's A17 Pro chipset. Additionally, the A18 Pro chipset also offers 16-core neural engines to manage AI-related tasks. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor that also claims to offer promising performance and capable managing AI features.

For lasting performance, the iPhone 16 claims to offer up to 27 hours of video playback time, whereas, the Pixel 9 Pro offers more than 24 hours of battery life in a single charge. The Pixel smartphone is also equipped with a 4700mAh battery.

Price: The iPhone 16 Pro was announced with a starting price of Rs.119900 for a 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 Pro was announced with a starting price of Rs. 109999.

