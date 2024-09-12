 iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model flagship smartphone you should buy this year. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 12:34 IST
iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype
Check out the specs comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro. (Apple/ Amazon)

Over the years we have seen several Pro and Ultra variants launching in the flagship segment as they gain much popularity. Earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 9 Pro models created much hype among smartphone users. Now, Apple has also launched the iPhone 16 Pro models with several upgrades and the new “Camera Control” button. If you are planning to buy a flagship model, then we have curated a detailed comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro to help you pick the suitable “Pro” model of the year. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹119,900
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹109,999
Check details
Google Pixel 9
  • Peony
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Porcelain
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999
Check details

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro

Design and display: The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has received minor design changes with a bigger display, slimmed bezel, and a new Camera Control button. However, the profile remains similar to its predecessor, making it an identical smartphone. On the other hand, Google has announced significant design improvements with rounded edges, a new camera layout, and an iPhone-like frame. However, both smartphones look unique in their own way and they look highly premium. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology to offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's bezels are quite slim compared to last year and it is protected with Ceramic Shield glass. The iPhone 16 Pro also offers a  2000nits brightness. For Google Pixel 9 Pro, the smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. 

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation

Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro, both smartphones are known for their top-notch camera capabilities. The iPhone 16 Pro features a triple camera setup that consists of a 48 MP Sensor-shift OIS main camera, a 12 MP telephoto periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9 Pro also comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. In the front, the Pixel 9 Pro features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with auto-focus and the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 12MP camera. 

Performance and battery: The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the new A18 Pro chipset coupled with 8GB RAM, making it faster and more efficient than last year's A17 Pro chipset. Additionally, the A18 Pro chipset also offers 16-core neural engines to manage AI-related tasks. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with Google's Tensor G4 chipset with Titan M2 security coprocessor that also claims to offer promising performance and capable managing AI features. 

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 follows Google Pixel 9's lead with vibrant colours: Could this boost sales?

For lasting performance, the iPhone 16 claims to offer up to 27 hours of video playback time, whereas, the Pixel 9 Pro offers more than 24 hours of battery life in a single charge. The Pixel smartphone is also equipped with a 4700mAh battery. 

Price: The iPhone 16 Pro was announced with a starting price of Rs.119900 for a 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Google Pixel 9 Pro was announced with a starting price of Rs. 109999.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 12:34 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? samsung galaxy tab s10 series display, camera, and battery specs leaked ahead of october launch apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 world’s first triple-screen foldable phone, huawei mate xt launched- all details iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch iphone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price vivo t3 ultra 5g camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of september 12 launch
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pro model is worth the hype
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets