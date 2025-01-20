iPhone 16 review by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma: ‘It’s so bad…’

iPhones are a staple accessory among celebrities, top executives like CEOs, and even politicians in the Indian government. The iconic Apple logo has almost become synonymous with status and sophistication, making it rare to see public figures without one. However, what if we told you that Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the CEO of Paytm and a prominent figure in India's startup ecosystem, has publicly criticised the latest iPhone 16 on X (formerly known as Twitter)?

In a surprising post, Sharma expressed his frustration with the iPhone 16's performance, particularly its camera software. He went so far as to reveal that he is now seriously considering switching to a Google Pixel.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

What Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote

Taking to X, Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared his disappointment, saying: "I am surprised how the iPhone killed its camera (software / app) so badly in 16.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

He further added, “It is so bad that I am seriously thinking of a Pixel (Google Pixel) now.

Concluding his post, Sharma asked if others were experiencing similar struggles with the iPhone 16.

I am surprised how the iPhone killed its camera (software / app) so badly in 16.

It is so bad that I am seriously thinking of a Pixel now.

Anyone else going through the same struggles ? — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 19, 2025

While his post did not detail the specific problems with the camera or the software, it was clear that the device had not met his expectations. Additionally, Sharma did specify (later in replies) that he was using the standard iPhone 16, not an iPhone 16 Pro model, and that could have been the reason why he was left underwhelmed.

How users responded

Sharma's tweet sparked varied reactions from users. Some agreed that while the iPhone is known for its app quality, reliability, and video quality, the Google Pixel is undoubtedly superior when it comes to photography.

Others drew humorous analogies, comparing the shift from iPhone to Android to Indians returning from the US to India, implying that the change doesn't easily happen.

Notable personalities, such as Radhika Gupta, Managing Director of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and a Shark Tank India Shark, also weighed in. She shared that she had switched from an iPhone to a Google Pixel and described the Pixel as “fab.”

Meanwhile, a few users suggested exploring high-end Chinese models like the Vivo X200 Pro, which have been gaining popularity for their photo quality.