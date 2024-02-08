iPhone 16 rumoured changes spark concerns over battery capacity and design shifts

Rumours swirling around Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup suggest some notable design alterations, particularly with the entry-level model. Leaks indicate a shift in the camera layout from a diagonal array to a vertical one, reminiscent of the iPhone 12's design from 2020. Recent renders and design schematics circulating online depict a pill-shaped camera island housing two sensors alongside the LED flash positioned on the side, a departure from previous configurations.

Design Changes and Camera Configuration

Renderings from various sources, including @MajinBuOfficial x @upintheozone and Apple Hub, showcase the iPhone 16 in different colours and provide comparisons with the iPhone 16 Pro. Speculation suggests these changes aim to facilitate spatial video recording, possibly compatible with Apple's Vision Pro platform, GSM Arena reported.

Concerns Over Battery Performance

However, disappointment brews among enthusiasts as leaks reveal certain current specifications will get no changes. Despite expectations for significant upgrades, reports indicate that both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will maintain a 60Hz refresh rate display. Additional features include an Action Button, Apple A18 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Of particular concern are the leaked details regarding battery capacities. Analysts suggest that the iPhone 16 will come equipped with a 3561 mAh battery, while the 16 Plus will feature a 4006 mAh battery. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the largest variant in the lineup, boasts a 4676 mAh battery.

These revelations raise eyebrows, especially regarding the decrease in battery capacity for the iPhone 16 Plus compared to its predecessor. Such adjustments may impact overall device performance and endurance, particularly when compared to competitors in the Android market.

Despite Apple's historical emphasis on efficiency, recent tests conducted by Yahoo's Tech Labs suggest that Android devices outperform iPhones in terms of battery endurance. With Android competitors offering larger battery capacities, consumers may find it challenging to make direct comparisons due to the lack of standarlised metrics, Forbes reported.

As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16 launch, concerns persist regarding the trade-offs between design changes and practical functionality, leaving consumers eager for further clarification and official announcements from Apple.

