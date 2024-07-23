 iPhone 16’s design, iPhone 15’s camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4 | Mobile News

iPhone 16’s design, iPhone 15’s camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4

If the iPhone SE 4 rumours turn out to be true, it may help Apple win big in the mid-range smartphone market.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 15:31 IST
iPhone 16’s design, iPhone 15’s camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 is expected to make its debut a few months after the launch of iPhone 16 series. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 launch is right around the corner. Expected to make its debut in the coming weeks, iPhone 16 has been the talk of the tech town for a while now. However, new rumours around iPhone SE 4 are taking that spotlight away from the upcoming flagship iPhone series. Apple released the last iPhone SE model in 2022 and with the body of an age- old phone, it wasn't exciting at all. But if the iPhone SE 4 rumours prove to be true, it may help Apple win big in the mid-range smartphone market.

Also read: iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹189,400₹199,999
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,999₹79,900
Buy now
OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹108,990
Check details

iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

As per details shared by popular tipster Ice Universe, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will get an upgrade in terms of size. The screen size is expected to go from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. It is also likely to feature an OLED panel for the first time. Along with the design, the iPhone SE 4 is said to be powered by an A18 chip like the upcoming iPhone 16.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 series launch may mark end of this model, iPhone 16 series likely to be its last dance

Ice Universe suggests that iPhone SE 4 will offer 6GB to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, an aluminum chassis, and a single rear 48-megapixel camera. Rumoured to debut between March and May of 2025, iPhone SE 4 is said to be priced significantly lower than the iPone 14 $499 to $549.

Also read: iPhone 16 series colours: Rumoured shades of iPhones coming this year

iPhone SE 4: Why it may win big for Apple

Apple is known to launch high-end flagship smartphones and its older-gen models automatically fall into the mid-range category once a newer iPhone arrives. There are only a few examples of budget-friendly phones launched by Apple, however they feature outdated design and specifications. If the rumours around the iPhone SE 4 turn out to be true, it will help Apple capture a significant chunk of the mid-range smartphone market. With the latest design and processor along with a powerful camera and bigger screen, the iPhone SE 4 may become a hot buy in the segment.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 15:31 IST
Tags:
Trending: ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 16 design but cheaper than iphone 15: why apple iphone se 4 may be worth the wait iphone 15 price drops on paytm mall, currently available at just 44,940 iphone 16 series launch likely in september: design, camera and other specs leaked till now iphone 15 gets a huge price cut in amazon prime day sale 2024: check out bank benefits, discounts you can avail vivo v40 series india launch likely in august: here's what we know so far oneplus open 2 may come with 6000mah battery, may give tough fight to galaxy z fold 6- all details iphone se 4 design leaked, to resemble iphone 16: here's everything you need to know google pixel 9 pro fold india launch on august 14: here’s what google should do to rival samsung galaxy fold’s dominance this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16’s design, iPhone 15’s camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets