iPhone 16’s design, iPhone 15’s camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4

iPhone 16 launch is right around the corner. Expected to make its debut in the coming weeks, iPhone 16 has been the talk of the tech town for a while now. However, new rumours around iPhone SE 4 are taking that spotlight away from the upcoming flagship iPhone series. Apple released the last iPhone SE model in 2022 and with the body of an age- old phone, it wasn't exciting at all. But if the iPhone SE 4 rumours prove to be true, it may help Apple win big in the mid-range smartphone market.

iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

As per details shared by popular tipster Ice Universe, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will get an upgrade in terms of size. The screen size is expected to go from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. It is also likely to feature an OLED panel for the first time. Along with the design, the iPhone SE 4 is said to be powered by an A18 chip like the upcoming iPhone 16.

Ice Universe suggests that iPhone SE 4 will offer 6GB to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, an aluminum chassis, and a single rear 48-megapixel camera. Rumoured to debut between March and May of 2025, iPhone SE 4 is said to be priced significantly lower than the iPone 14 $499 to $549.

iPhone SE 4: Why it may win big for Apple

Apple is known to launch high-end flagship smartphones and its older-gen models automatically fall into the mid-range category once a newer iPhone arrives. There are only a few examples of budget-friendly phones launched by Apple, however they feature outdated design and specifications. If the rumours around the iPhone SE 4 turn out to be true, it will help Apple capture a significant chunk of the mid-range smartphone market. With the latest design and processor along with a powerful camera and bigger screen, the iPhone SE 4 may become a hot buy in the segment.

