iPhone 16 sale begins in India, delivered in just 7 minutes in Bengaluru

In a peak Bengaluru moment, TATA-backed quick commerce delivery service, Bigbasket delivers the latest iPhone 16 model in just 7 minutes. On Thursday, the company announced electronics delivery services in partnership with Croma which will enable Bigbasket to deliver mobile phones, laptops, PlayStation consoles and other electronic devices in just 10 minutes. Just a day after the big announcement, Bigbasket delivered the iPhone 16 on the first day of the official sale date. Know more a this quick delivery.

Get iPhone 16 at your doorstep in 10 minutes with Bigbasket

iPhone 16 series sale officially started today, September 20, 2024. Several interested buyers have currently standing in line since 6 AM in the morning at the Apple flagship stores in Saket, Delhi and BKC, Mumbai. However, a customer from Koramangala, Bengaluru ordered the latest iPhone 16 model using the Bigbasket app at exactly 8 AM in the morning and surprisingly the device was delivered to her doorstep at 8:07 AM, i.e. just 7 minutes.

The customer who is a regular Bigbasket user said, “I've always trusted Bigbasket for my daily needs and groceries. However, I was pleasantly surprised to see that they are also delivering the new iPhone 16. What topped the excitement was getting the iPhone 16 within minutes of ordering! It's a game-changer in quick delivery.” Therefore, to avoid standing in big queues or waiting for your iPhone 16 model to be delivered home after days of wait, buyers can simply place their order on Bigbasket and get it delivered within 10 minutes.

However, Bigbasket's electronic delivery services are currently available in limited cities of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. Not only iPhone 16, buyers can order another electronic product and get it delivered. These services are quite similar to what Blinkit is offering to its customers. Now Bigbasket has also joined the league to make electronic products more accessible in the country. Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO of Bigbasket said, “This is just the start—very soon, we will be launching a wide range of top-tier electronics, all available with our lightning-fast delivery service.”

