iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait

Apple has begun shipping the first pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. While this indicates that shipments are underway, it does not guarantee that your device will arrive before the official launch date of September 20. Nevertheless, you can monitor the progress of your shipment as it makes its way to you.

To check the status of your pre-order, visit Apple's website. Currently, your order might still show as “preparing to ship.” Apple often updates shipping information closer to the release date, even if the package has already been handed off to the shipping carrier.

If you are eager to determine whether your iPhone 16 has shipped, follow these steps:

1. Check Apple's Order Status: Log in to your Apple account and review your order status. It is common for the status to remain as “preparing to ship” until shortly before the release date, despite the package being with the shipping partner.

2. Track via UPS Website: Apple's status updates might lag behind actual shipping progress. To get more immediate information, visit the UPS website. The UPS My Choice platform can provide updates on all packages sent to your address, including your new iPhone 16.

3. Use UPS Tracking Features: You can also try the UPS “Track by Reference Number” feature to trace your package. Generally, the reference number is your phone number from the Apple order or your order number minus the last two digits. Note that UPS has updated its security measures, making the My Choice platform a more reliable option for tracking.

4. Monitor Continuously: Once you locate your iPhone 16 in the UPS system, use the tracking number to follow its journey. If your package has not yet been transferred to UPS, check regularly for updates throughout the week.

By enrolling in the UPS My Choice platform, you can stay informed about the progress of your shipment and ensure that you are ready to receive your new iPhone 16 as soon as it arrives.