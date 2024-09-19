 iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait | Mobile News

iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait

iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 15:58 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 series: Top features Apple missed to highlight at new iPhone launch
iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
1/5 Faster MagSafe charging: With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the company announced a major wireless charging upgrade that speeds up the charging process. Apple announced up to 25W  wireless charging of iPhone 16 and 15W for Qi2 chargers. This will allow iPhone 16 users to enjoy decent charging speed even when charging wirelessly.   (Apple)
iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
2/5 iPhone 16 45W wired charging: Apple recently revealed that iPhone 16 models will have up to 5W charging capacity, boosting the charging speed. Therefore, Apple has announced both wireless and wired charging upgrades for the iPhone 16 series which may become the reason for buyers to upgrade.  (AFP)
iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
3/5 Wi-Fi 7: With the iPhone 16 series, Apple upgraded the connectivity from Wi-Fi 6e to Wi-Fi 7 technology. This provides users with fast downloading and uploading speeds along with enhanced stability.  Additionally, it's the first Apple device to include Wi-Fi 7.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
4/5 QuickTake upgrade: Apple also upgraded its QuickTake from 1080p to 4K resolution video along with 60 FPS and Dolby Vision support. It will also allow users to capture videos in default photo mode to capture high-quality videos.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
5/5 Apart from these minor upgrades, Apple announced several major upgrades for iPhone 16 such as a new A18 series chipset, Apple Intelligence, new cameras, a camera control button, and a slightly new design which has been gaining much popularity in the flagship smartphone market.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
icon View all Images
Want to know if your iPhone 16 pre-order has shipped? Here’s how to find out. (Apple)

Apple has begun shipping the first pre-orders for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. While this indicates that shipments are underway, it does not guarantee that your device will arrive before the official launch date of September 20. Nevertheless, you can monitor the progress of your shipment as it makes its way to you.

To check the status of your pre-order, visit Apple's website. Currently, your order might still show as “preparing to ship.” Apple often updates shipping information closer to the release date, even if the package has already been handed off to the shipping carrier.

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 is now being made in this country too, joins India and China: Report

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If you are eager to determine whether your iPhone 16 has shipped, follow these steps:

1. Check Apple's Order Status: Log in to your Apple account and review your order status. It is common for the status to remain as “preparing to ship” until shortly before the release date, despite the package being with the shipping partner.

2. Track via UPS Website: Apple's status updates might lag behind actual shipping progress. To get more immediate information, visit the UPS website. The UPS My Choice platform can provide updates on all packages sent to your address, including your new iPhone 16.

Also read: iPhone 16 India sale begins tomorrow: Price, cashback, offers, trade-in and more

3. Use UPS Tracking Features: You can also try the UPS “Track by Reference Number” feature to trace your package. Generally, the reference number is your phone number from the Apple order or your order number minus the last two digits. Note that UPS has updated its security measures, making the My Choice platform a more reliable option for tracking.

4. Monitor Continuously: Once you locate your iPhone 16 in the UPS system, use the tracking number to follow its journey. If your package has not yet been transferred to UPS, check regularly for updates throughout the week.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch: Worth the wait or should you buy iPhone 15 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale?

By enrolling in the UPS My Choice platform, you can stay informed about the progress of your shipment and ensure that you are ready to receive your new iPhone 16 as soon as it arrives.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 15:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… after huawei mate xt, samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones exploding smartphones are deadly bombs; why they catch fire and how to stop it iphone 16 pro to go on sale soon, but if you’re one of these users, you should skip it iphone 13 for 40,000 in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it samsung galaxy tab s10 series pre-booking starts in india ahead of launch iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 sale: How to track your pre-order, know if it’s shipped or you still have to wait
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 19: Know about upcoming events
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Refrigerator

Savings Alert! LG to Samsung, Amazon roles out big discounts on these top 5 refrigerators
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets