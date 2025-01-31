iPhone 16 sales report highlights Apple’s financial troubles- Know how consumer behaviour has changed

Over the past few years, Apple has been on the radar for delaying features and technology advancement, causing a major shift in consumer behaviour. With growing demand for artificial intelligence and new changes, Apple has stuck to its basic design principles with fewer upgrades to its new generation devices. Despite making several changes and introducing Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16 series sales showcase a major slump. While the iPhone 16 have become unpopular, Apple is facing another critical financial crisis as iPhone users prefer entry-level storage variants over high-end storage options. Know why it is a major financial problem.

iPhone 16 users preferred 128GB and 256GB storage options this year

A new CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) report brings out some major sales highlights for the latest iPhone 16 series which may cause major financial troubles for Apple. This year iPhone 16 series was reported to be not very popular in comparison to the iPhone 15 series. The report highlighted that this year iPhone 16 buyers prefer buying entry-level storage variants, for instance, 58% of iPhone 16 and 16 Plus buyers opted for the 128GB variant, whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max buyers opted for the 256GB variant which is the base storage option available.

Therefore, the report highlights that iPhone buyers are comfortable buying lower storage variants in place of spending a huge amount of money for a 512GB or 1TB storage option. Reportedly, the results were almost similar when compared with early sales of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. While this may look shocking to any, what's more, surprising is that the report also showcased that iPhone 15, 14 and SE 3 buyers opted for high-end storage options during the end of 2023. This may be due to discounts, price reductions, or any other factor. However, Apple needs to be very careful in the sales of the Phone 16 series as well as the upcoming iPhone 17 series to attract more customers towards high-end storage options. Now, we will have to wait and see how Apple plans to rectify these concerns.

