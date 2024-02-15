iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE coming? Tipster highlights this dodgy report

Over the years we have seen many new models and designs sported by Apple iPhones, however, this year seems to be different - it may well roll out a merger of the iPhone series! A rumour has surfaced claiming that we may have more than four models of the iPhone 16 series. Currently, Apple has four major models which include two standard versions and two pro versions and to this may be added the affordable SE versions. So, according to a tipster, iPhone 16 series may well consist of 2 extra phones. The dodgy rumor suggests there will be “two” SE models in it - iPhone 16 SE and iPhone 16 Plus SE.

iPhone 16 series

According to a tipster's shared post on X, the iPhone 16 series is expected to include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. The post also revealed the prices and a few specifications of these models along with the pictures of expected design. Let's have a look at what Apple may be planning for the iPhone 16 series.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The iPhone 16 SE is speculated to get a 6.1-inch display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. While the iPhone 16 SE Plus model may get a 6.7-inch display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the base model of the iPhone 16 may get a 6.3-inch display along with the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to have the biggest display size with a 6.9-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate. With a new lineup, Apple has removed the standard Plus model. Additionally, all the models may get the dynamic island on the screen. However, the tipster also said, “I am quite skeptical about what I have reported, in fact I invite you seriously not to lose this information, however I would like to underline that there is actually an iPhone model being tested with a dynamic island, a style similar to the iPhone XR and colors similar to the iPhone 15.”

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 16 SE may be priced at $699 for the 128GB variant. The iPhone 16 SE Plus is expected to be priced at $799 for the 256GB variant. The standard iPhone 16 may start at a price of $699 while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to start from $999 and $1099.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.