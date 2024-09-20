iPhone 16 series battery capacities revealed 10 days after launch: All details

iPhone 16 series was launched earlier this month at the Apple event 2024. Analysts and leakers revealed almost every detail about the iPhone 16 models before the launch and Apple disclosed all the specifications of the new iPhone models at the Glowtime 2024 event, apart from the battery capacities. Now, 10 days after the launch, new regulatory information from Brazilian agency Anatel has revealed the exact battery capacities of the iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 series comprises four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple only revealed the battery details in terms of video playback duration.

Now, Blog do iPhone sourced the information from Anatel and revealed how much battery capacity has increased in the new iPhone 16 series models when compared their predecessors.

iPhone 16 series battery details

iPhone 16‌ - 3,561 mAh, up 6.3% from iPhone 15

‌iPhone 16‌ Plus - 4,674 mAh, up 6.6% from iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro - 3,582 mAh, up 9.4% from iPhone 15 Pro

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max - 4,685 mAh, up 6% from iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 series goes on sale in India

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are now available for purchase in India via Apple store, offline retail stores and ecommerce platforms. iPhone 16 series comes with a range of improvements and a bunch of new features. The company started to accept pre-bookings for the new phones on September 16 and even if you were unable to reserve your device, you can still check for the availability and buy the device directly.

