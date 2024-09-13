iPhone 16 series got this big charging upgrade, Apple forgot to mention it

iPhone 16 series was launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple AirPods 4 earlier this week at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event. The iPhone 16 series comes with a bunch of new features and improvements such as the new Camera Control button, faster wireless charging, A18 chips, upgraded camera and more. While Apple gave significant attention to most of these features, it looks like the company may have forgotten to talk about a big charging upgrade. iPhone 16 series is yet to go on sale and before the retail debut on September 20, serial leaker ShrimpApplePro has revealed details of the big charging upgrade in the iPhone 16 model on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

iPhone 16 series gets 45W wired charging support

The leaker claims that iPhone 16 models are capable of charging at the up to 45W via USB-C connection. According to the post, the leaker found the details of the charging upgrade from the China Quality Certification Center. For context, iPhone 15 Pro models could only manage charging speed up to 25W during tests over USB-C. The jump to 45W support is significant and will definitely bring noticeable change in the charging speeds.

Apple is not known to reveal charging speeds of the iPhone over the cable. This time Apple didn't even mention the battery capacity of the new iPhone models. It just said that the iPhone can recharge from empty to 50% in around 30 minutes when used with a 20W or higher adapter using USB-C.

iPhone 16 series Pre-orders begin on September 13

iPhone 16 series pre-orders in India begin on September 13 at 5:30pm and the deliveries will begin from September 20. Standard iPhone 16 price in India starts at ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro price in India starts at ₹1,19,900.