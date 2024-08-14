iPhone 16 series launch date likely to be revealed on this day: Here’s what we know so far

iPhone 16 series launch is just a few weeks ago and although Apple has not yet revealed the date of the mega September event, analysts have predicted that the iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on 10th of September. Although many are backing the prediction suggesting iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on September 10, second Tuesday of September, still the mystery looms over when the tech giant will roll out the invites for the same.

Also read: iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it's capable of doing

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

When may Apple announced the iPhone 16 series launch date

If you look at the last two iPhone series launches, Apple announced the official date exactly two weeks ahead of the event taking place. iPhone 15 series launch event took place on September 12 and was announced on August 29, while iPhone 14 series launch event was announced on August 24 and it was announced on September 7.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Based on the pattern, it can be predicted that Apple will announce the iPhone 16 event sometime around August 27.

Also read: iPhone users can now hide apps: Here are the easy steps to follow

Why iPhone 16 series launch event may take place on September 10

Apple typically releases new iPhone models on the second Tuesday of September, though this isn't always the case. For instance, the iPhone 14 series was introduced on a Wednesday in 2022, and occasionally Apple has chosen different months for its launches.

While Apple generally prefers Tuesdays and Wednesdays for its iPhone events, it also considers the timing around Labor Day, which falls on the first Monday of September. The company often schedules the launch to ensure there's a full business day in the new week before the event, which is why Tuesday is commonly chosen. If the event coincides with Labor Day week, it may be moved to Wednesday.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 likely to be more powerful than iPhone 15, to get design and features from iPhone 16

Based on this pattern, it is anticipated that the iPhone 16 series will be launched on Tuesday, September 10.

Regarding availability, if the iPhone 16 series is indeed launched on September 10, pre-orders are likely to begin on September 13. Should this timeline be accurate, the new iPhones should be available to customers starting Friday, September 20.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!