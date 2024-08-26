 iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple’s next-gen devices | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple’s next-gen devices

Along with the iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirPods Max 2 at the event.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 07:15 IST
iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple’s next-gen devices
iPhone 16 series launch event is less than two weeks away if the speculated date is correct. (Apple)

iPhone 16 series launch event is right around the corner, almost everyone in the tech community knows that. However, Apple has not yet confirmed the exact launch date of the major event. Based on previous iPhone launch events and Apple's pattern of finalising a date, it is rumoured that the iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on September 10, which falls on the second Tuesday of September. Now, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing industry sources, backs the claims of the September 10 Apple event. Along with the iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirPods Max 2 at the event. Public rollout for iOS 18 will also be announced on that day.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 camera specs leaked ahead of launch: Here are the new features, upgrades to expect

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Apple gearing up for the iPhone 16 series launch

Citing "people familiar with the situation" in finalising the date for the launch, Bloomberg's report also claims that the Apple event will take place on September 10. The report further reveals that Apple is "making preparations for that date" although the date has not been announced officially yet.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 launch in September: 5 reasons why iPhone 15 isn't worth it even after discount

New iPhones, AirPods and Watches are believed to mark a debut in the September event, while the Macs are believed to get a special event a month later during October. As far as the sale date of the new iPhone is concerned, buyers are expected to get their hands on the new iPhone 16 series phones from September 20.

Also read: Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

iPhone 16 series launch: Why September 10?

One thing can not be denied that Apple favours Tuesday and Wednesday for new iPhone launches. However, Apple also schedules the event according to Labor Day, a US holiday that falls on the first Monday of September. Report suggests that Apple aims to get a full business day to happen in a new week before the major iPhone event. That's why it picks Tuesday most of the time and moves the event to Wednesday when it happens the same week as Labor Day.

Based on the analysis, the iPhone 16 series launch event will likely take place on Tuesday, September 10.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 07:14 IST
Trending: samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim with a touch of titanium under works- know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 available at discounted price of rs. 56,459 on amazon: check deal, bank offers amazon iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iqoo z9s pro vs nothing phone 2a: know which mid-range smartphone is better realme 13 series launching on august 29: check out specs, features, and other details samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch oppo f27 5g vs motorola edge 50 fusion: know which smartphone to consider under rs.25000 samsung galaxy s24 plus alternatives: top 5 options from iphone 15, oneplus 12 5g to vivo x100 iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple’s next-gen devices
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets