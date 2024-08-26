iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple’s next-gen devices

iPhone 16 series launch event is right around the corner, almost everyone in the tech community knows that. However, Apple has not yet confirmed the exact launch date of the major event. Based on previous iPhone launch events and Apple's pattern of finalising a date, it is rumoured that the iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on September 10, which falls on the second Tuesday of September. Now, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing industry sources, backs the claims of the September 10 Apple event. Along with the iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4 and Apple AirPods Max 2 at the event. Public rollout for iOS 18 will also be announced on that day.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 camera specs leaked ahead of launch: Here are the new features, upgrades to expect

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

Apple gearing up for the iPhone 16 series launch

Citing "people familiar with the situation" in finalising the date for the launch, Bloomberg's report also claims that the Apple event will take place on September 10. The report further reveals that Apple is "making preparations for that date" although the date has not been announced officially yet.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 launch in September: 5 reasons why iPhone 15 isn't worth it even after discount

New iPhones, AirPods and Watches are believed to mark a debut in the September event, while the Macs are believed to get a special event a month later during October. As far as the sale date of the new iPhone is concerned, buyers are expected to get their hands on the new iPhone 16 series phones from September 20.

Also read: Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

iPhone 16 series launch: Why September 10?

One thing can not be denied that Apple favours Tuesday and Wednesday for new iPhone launches. However, Apple also schedules the event according to Labor Day, a US holiday that falls on the first Monday of September. Report suggests that Apple aims to get a full business day to happen in a new week before the major iPhone event. That's why it picks Tuesday most of the time and moves the event to Wednesday when it happens the same week as Labor Day.

Based on the analysis, the iPhone 16 series launch event will likely take place on Tuesday, September 10.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!