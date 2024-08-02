iPhone 16 series launch event likely to take place on this date in September, here’s why

iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and almost everyone is anticipating Apple to host the massive launch event in September. Although Apple has not confirmed the launch date of iPhone 16 series, tipsters and analysts are predicting when the event may take place, based on the previous launch event. While there have been speculations about Apple launching the new iPhone 16 on the second Tuesday of September, a new report by 9to5Mac gives us the best possible date of iPhone 16 series launch.

iPhone 16 series may make its debut on this date

Apple is known to launch the new-gen iPhone models on the second Tuesday of September. However, that is not concrete. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series back in 2022 on a Wednesday and there have been instances where the company has also picked a different month.

One thing can not be denied that Apple favours Tuesday and Wednesday for new iPhone launches. However, Apple also schedules the event according to Labor Day, a US holiday that falls on the first Monday of September. Report suggests that Apple aims to get a full business day to happen in a new week before the major iPhone event. That's why it picks Tuesday most of the time and moves the event to Wednesday when it happens the same week as Labor Day.

Based on the analysis, the iPhone 16 series launch event will likely take place on Tuesday, September 10.

iPhone 16 series: When it may go on sale

The report by 9to5Mac further suggests that if the iPhone 16 series is launched on September 10, the new models are expected to be available for pre-order by September 13. If the speculated timeline proves to be correct, the iPhone 16 series models should be available to users by Friday, September 20.



