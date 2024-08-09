iPhone 16 series launch expected on September 10: Samsung, LG ramp up OLED production to help Apple

iPhone 16 series launch is expected to take place on September 10 and ahead of the massive event, almost every detail about the upcoming iPhone lineup has been leaked online. As iPhone 16 series launch nears, Apple has suppliers have reportedly ramped up the mass production of OLED panels for the phones. According to a report by ETNews, Samsung and LG Display started to produce OLED panels for iPhone 16 series in June and both the companies increased the production significantly last month.

iPhone 16 series: 90 million units expected to ship this year

As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, 90 million units of the new iPhone 16 series models are expected to ship this year. However, the number of OLED panels produced for the new iPhones is believed to be around 30% higher. Samsung and LG are expected to deliver around 120 million units by the end of the year.

Korean giant Samsung is expected to produce around 80 million OLED panels, while LG Display is projected to supply about 43 million panels. Reports suggest that both the companies are currently on track to meet the targets.

iPhone 16 series: What we know so far

iPhone 16 series comprises four models just like iPhone 15 series- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Pro model in the lineup is expected to get a size upgrade. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.

When it comes to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the biggest noticeable change is said to be the camera arrangement. The non-Pro models in the iPhone 16 series are likely to get a vertically stacked camera setup instead of the diagonal arrangement seen in their predecessor.

Apple may also add a new capture button to all iPhone 16 models to enhance the photography experience. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be powered by A18 chip paired with increased 8GB of RAM.



