iPhone 16 series launch less than a month away, more than 50000 hired to boost production

iPhone 16 series is expected to comes with a range of upgrades and new features including ‘Apple Intelligence’.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 07:17 IST
Apple is believed to host a massive launch event for iPhone 16 series on September 10. (X.com/Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch is expected to take place on September 10, which is the second Tuesday of September. If the speculations are true, then the launch of the new iPhone 16 series is less than a month away. Until now, several key details about the upcoming iPhone models have been leaked by tipsters and analysts. Almost everyday new information about the iPhone 16 series surfaces online. Now, a latest report by BusinessKorea suggests that iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has hired 50000 new workers in just two weeks as Apple ramps up production of iPhone 16 with expectations of high demand.

Also read: iPhone 16 series' ‘big feature' may become a paid service in future: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone 16 launch pushes production to full capacity

iPhone 16 is believed to come with a range of upgrades and new features including the ‘Apple Intelligence'. Several analysts believed that the new features will drive a surge in sales of the new iPhone 16 and it turns out that Apple has pushed the production of the device by 10% this year. As per the report, the Cupertino-based company is aiming for a total output of 90 million ‌iPhone 16‌ series models.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch expected on September 10: Samsung, LG ramp up OLED production to help Apple

To reach this target, Apple's primary manufacturing partner Foxconn has intensified its production efforts in Zhengzhou, China. For those who are unaware, Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant is the largest iPhone production base in the world and with 50000 new workers, it is currently operating at full capacity to meet predicted iPhone 16 sales.

Also read: iPhone getting slow? These 4 easy tricks will help you get smooth performance back

iPhone 16 to also be manufactured in India

Just like past few generation iPhone models, India is likely to produce the iPhone 16 locally. Until now, manufacturing plants in India have only produced the non-Pro iPhone models. However, things are likely to change with the iPhone 16 series. If reports are to be believed, iPhone 16 Pro models will also be manufactured in India. The iPhone 16 series is also expected to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 07:17 IST
