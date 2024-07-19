 iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: Design, camera and other specs leaked till now | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: Design, camera and other specs leaked till now

iPhone 16 series launch is expected to take place in Apple's mega September event.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 19 2024, 11:28 IST
iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: Design, camera and other specs leaked till now
iPhone 16 series is expected to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch is expected to take place in September this year, considering Apple's previous launch events. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, tipsters and analysts often reveal what you can expect. As we are approaching the launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series, the rumour mills are working in full swing, providing new information about the upcoming iPhone models. To summarise it for you, here is everything you can expect from the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: What to expect

Just like the past few years, the Apple iPhone 16 series too is believed to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. When it comes to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the biggest noticeable change is said to be the camera arrangement. The non-Pro models in the iPhone 16 series are likely to get a vertically stacked camera setup instead of the diagonal arrangement seen in their predecessor. Although the lenses will be re-arranged, the sensors are likely to be the same as last year.

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 massive sales expectations ‘too optimistic': Analyst suggests why Apple Intelligence bet may not fetch big

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The non-pro models in the Apple iPhone 16 series are expected to come with a similar frosted glass back the company introduced with the Apple iPhone 15 series. Apart from this, the phones will most probably get the action button as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple may also add a new capture button to all iPhone 16 models to enhance the photography experience. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be powered by A18 chip paired with increased 8GB of RAM.

Also read: iPhone users urged to ditch Google Chrome, know why Apple don't want you to use rival's browser

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: What to expect

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be easily distinguishable from any other Pro models launched in the past as the reports suggest a significant increase in size. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.

The camera setup in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly redesigned but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.

Also read: ‘iPhone' made using Apple Watch: Here's how Rs. 6,600 case can create a tiny Apple iPhone from your smartwatch

Unlike past few years, the non-Pro iPhone models are expected to take a back seat at this year's mega Apple launch event. The key attraction of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is believed to be the AI features that will be introduced with the iOS 18. Experts suggest that few of the features will be exclusively available for the iPhone 16 range and the exact details will be unveiled during the September event.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 11:27 IST
Trending: iphone 15 hits record low price on paytm mall, currently available at just 44,940 iphone 16 launch date, camera features and full specifications- all that is expected from apple samsung, apple dominate global smartphone market as 6.5% jump recorded in q2 of 2024 honor unveils magicpad 2 with snapdragon 8s gen 3 in china: check out specs, features, price, and more nothing phone 2a plus may launch in india soon: check out what we know so far samsung galaxy z fold 6 ultra launching in october, but there’s a catch- know what samsung has planned apple iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: here's what we know amazon prime day 2024: samsung galaxy s23 ultra gets huge off, to be available at rs.74,999 iphone 16 pro design upgrades: apple planning to make these changes in upcoming pro models whatsapp users on ios, android devices blocked from taking profile picture screenshots: all you need to know
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: Design, camera and other specs leaked till now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Amazon Prime Day

iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Poco X6, and more: Check out top Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets