iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: Design, camera and other specs leaked till now

iPhone 16 series launch is expected to take place in September this year, considering Apple's previous launch events. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices, tipsters and analysts often reveal what you can expect. As we are approaching the launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series, the rumour mills are working in full swing, providing new information about the upcoming iPhone models. To summarise it for you, here is everything you can expect from the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: What to expect

Just like the past few years, the Apple iPhone 16 series too is believed to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. When it comes to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, the biggest noticeable change is said to be the camera arrangement. The non-Pro models in the iPhone 16 series are likely to get a vertically stacked camera setup instead of the diagonal arrangement seen in their predecessor. Although the lenses will be re-arranged, the sensors are likely to be the same as last year.

The non-pro models in the Apple iPhone 16 series are expected to come with a similar frosted glass back the company introduced with the Apple iPhone 15 series. Apart from this, the phones will most probably get the action button as seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple may also add a new capture button to all iPhone 16 models to enhance the photography experience. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be powered by A18 chip paired with increased 8GB of RAM.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: What to expect

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be easily distinguishable from any other Pro models launched in the past as the reports suggest a significant increase in size. This means the Pro models will feature bigger screens and the additional space may also offer better battery capacity. As mentioned earlier, the phones are said to feature a new camera button.

The camera setup in the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is also rumoured to be slightly redesigned but the change won't be as noticeable as in the non-Pro models. Under the hood, the flagship models are expected to feature A18 Pro chip with improved heat dissipation.

Unlike past few years, the non-Pro iPhone models are expected to take a back seat at this year's mega Apple launch event. The key attraction of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is believed to be the AI features that will be introduced with the iOS 18. Experts suggest that few of the features will be exclusively available for the iPhone 16 range and the exact details will be unveiled during the September event.



