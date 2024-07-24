iPhone 16 series launch likely in September: How Apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max turned out to be a nightmare for Apple after the launch as several customers complained of overheating. Although Apple was able to resolve the issue with an iOS 17 update, it definitely hampered the sales of the flagship iPhone models initially. To not repeat the scenario, Apple is reportedly making some changes inside the chassis that will keep the iPhones cool.

iPhone 16: How is Apple planning to reduce overheating

As per a report by The Information, iPhone 16 models will be sporting a bigger graphite sheet inside the chassis. The sheet will address the potential overheating in the iPhone 16 series. The report backs rumours from last November that claimed that the iPhone 16 series models will likely feature a better thermal management system. If the rumour turns out to be true, iPhone's post-launch overheating problem should be a thing of the past.

iPhone 16 series: What to expect

Based on Apple's past launch patterns, the iPhone 16 series is anticipated to debut in September this year. Similar to previous iterations, this series is expected to include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Notably, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumored to feature a revamped camera setup, transitioning from a diagonal to a vertically stacked arrangement.

Apple is likely to introduce a new capture button across all iPhone 16 models, aimed at enriching the photography experience. Unlike recent years, the non-Pro iPhone models may take a more subdued role at this year's major Apple launch event. The standout feature of the upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to be the integration of advanced AI capabilities with iOS 18.



