iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why

iPhone 16 series launch event is believed to take place in September. However, the delay in the roll out of the much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature forced many to anticipate a deferral in iPhone 16 launch. Many analysts believe that Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature in the iPhone 16 series and will be the key factor driving a surge in sales of the upcoming models. As Apple failed to offer the Apple Intelligence feature in the iOS 18 beta update and only a few features made to the iOS 18.1 version, it was expected that there may be a slight delay in iPhone 16 series launch as the company will likely try to include the feature in the devices out of the box. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 16 series launch event will not be delayed.

iPhone 16 series launch: Why the event may be on schedule

Mark Gurman notes that Apple unveiled a range of Apple Intelligence features at the WWDC 2024 and the company separated the base feature that will be available for most iPhones than the latter ones which will only work with the current flagships iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Gurman believes the reason why the Cupertino-based giant may not delay the iPhone 16 series is because every model of the upcoming lineup will be able to take advantage of some Apple Intelligence features that are not available for iPhone 15 Pro models. One can not deny that Apple has been cagey about when the ‘flagship' feature will be completely available for the users.

To recall, Apple did once delay the launch of an iPhone model and that was around 13 years ago. The company delayed the launch of iPhone 4S due until October as major iCloud and Siri features were not completely ready.

iPhone 16 series launch: What we know so far

iPhone 16 series will comprise of four models including - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If reports are to be believed, the company will launch the new iPhone 16 series on Tuesday, 10th September.



