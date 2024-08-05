 iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why

iPhone 16 series launch event is expected to be scheduled for the second Tuesday of September.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 07:23 IST
iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why
iPhone 16 series launch will not be delayed due to Apple Intelligence features, Bloomberg Mark Gurman notes after close observation of Apple's WWDC 2024 key note. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch event is believed to take place in September. However, the delay in the roll out of the much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature forced many to anticipate a deferral in iPhone 16 launch. Many analysts believe that Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature in the iPhone 16 series and will be the key factor driving a surge in sales of the upcoming models. As Apple failed to offer the Apple Intelligence feature in the iOS 18 beta update and only a few features made to the iOS 18.1 version, it was expected that there may be a slight delay in iPhone 16 series launch as the company will likely try to include the feature in the devices out of the box. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 16 series launch event will not be delayed.

Also read: iPhone 18 believed to mark a big shift: How Samsung may help Apple to improve iPhone's camera

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Obsidian
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹106,999
Check details
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,900₹134,999
Buy now

iPhone 16 series launch: Why the event may be on schedule

Mark Gurman notes that Apple unveiled a range of Apple Intelligence features at the WWDC 2024 and the company separated the base feature that will be available for most iPhones than the latter ones which will only work with the current flagships iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more flagship smartphones to buy this year

Gurman believes the reason why the Cupertino-based giant may not delay the iPhone 16 series is because every model of the upcoming lineup will be able to take advantage of some Apple Intelligence features that are not available for iPhone 15 Pro models. One can not deny that Apple has been cagey about when the ‘flagship' feature will be completely available for the users.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launching soon: Check out launch date, price, specs, and more

To recall, Apple did once delay the launch of an iPhone model and that was around 13 years ago. The company delayed the launch of iPhone 4S due until October as major iCloud and Siri features were not completely ready.

iPhone 16 series launch: What we know so far

iPhone 16 series will comprise of four models including - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If reports are to be believed, the company will launch the new iPhone 16 series on Tuesday, 10th September.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 07:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo v40 vs vivo v30: key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features iphone 16 pro likely to feature titanium again, and that’s exciting because my iphone 15 pro looks as good as day one samsung galaxy s25 series to feature in-house exynos 2500 chipset, company confirms ‘flagship’ detail pixel 9 pro fold promo images leaked ahead of august 13 launch: slimmer profile, ai features, price, and more iphone 16 series launch event likely to take place on this date in september, here’s why apple iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: know which upcoming flagship smartphone to consider motorola edge 50 vs realme 13 pro: know which smartphone to buy under rs. 30000 nothing phone 2a plus vs motorola edge 50 vs realme 13 pro: which smartphone to choose under 30000? iphone 16 pro launch likely in september: apple may introduce this new colour option vivo x200 design and specs leaked online ahead of october launch: here’s how it may look
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes
Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details

Red Dead Redemption 2 offering free downloads and in game rewards until September 2- Details
PlayStation Portal

Sony PlayStation Portal launched in India at Rs. 18,990, PS5 gamers can now play on the go – Check details
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak teases San Andreas map; Major reveal expected on August 4

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines

Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 40% discount on Whirlpool, Samsung and other top brands washing machines
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets