iPhone 16 series launch on September 9: When and where to watch the event livestream

iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on September 9. Apple has started to roll out the invites for the much awaited September event called ‘It's Glowtime'. Although Apple has not revealed the product that will launch at the massive event, it is almost confirmed that the iPhone 16 will finally break cover at the annual event. Just like previous years, iPhone 16 series is said to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Along with the iPhone 16 series, Apple is also expected to launch the new Apple AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10. Few rumours also suggest that Apple AirPods Max 2 may also break cover at the event.

iPhone 16 series launch: How to watch the livestream

iPhone 16 series launch event will begin at 10am PT (Pacific Time) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. As per the IST (Indian Standard Time), the Apple September event will begin at 10:30pm IST. Viewers in India can stream the Apple event live on the company's website, Apple TV and YouTube. Apple has already added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel.

To get the notification at the beginning of the livestream, you can click on the video placeholder and choose the ‘Notify me' option. The link for the Apple event live can be found in the window below.

If you wish to add the event to your calendar, Apple's Events website offers an option to add a cross-platform reminder. HT Tech will also offer full coverage of the major Apple event. For timely updates and in-depth details you can follow HT Tech for the announcements.

