iPhone 16 series launching on September 9: Why this Apple event may be first-of-its-kind

Apple has rolled out the invites for its much awaited September event, giving a halt to all the speculations around the date of the event. For the past several weeks, reports and analysts suggested that the iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on September 10, however, Apple has now confirmed that it will be hosting the much anticipated launch event on September 9. This year Apple has named the annual event as ‘It's Glowtime'. Just like every previous iPhone launch, the upcoming event is going to be huge and it may be the first of its kind.

iPhone 16 series to be first Apple flagship lineup to launch on Monday after 10 years

iPhone launches usually follow a predictable pattern. Over the past few years, Apple has launched its flagship iPhone series either on a Tuesday or a Monday. This year too, it was predicted that the iPhone 16 series launch event will be held on Tuesday, September 10. In a surprise move, Apple will be launching the upcoming iPhone 16 models along with next-gen Apple Watch on September 9, which is on Monday. This will make the iPhone 16 series to be the first flagship series to launch on a Monday in almost a decade. The last time Apple launched an iPhone series on Monday was in 2014. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were launched on September 22, Monday. This was also a notable departure from the usual Friday launch pattern at that time.

Apple Intelligence likely to be the showstopper

Although the Apple September event is focused on hardware and the company showcases its software capabilities at the annual WWDC event, this year AI features are likely to steal the thunder from the iPhone 16 series. If you look at the event teaser, it reflects the colours and design of Siri which is about to get big AI capabilities.

Many analysts believe that Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature in the iPhone 16 series and will be the key factor driving a surge in sales of the upcoming models. Although the company unveiled a range of Apple Intelligence features at the WWDC 2024, Mark Gurman suggests that Apple separated the base feature that will be available for most iPhones than the latter ones which will only work with the current flagships iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every model in the upcoming iPhone 16 series will be able to take advantage of some Apple Intelligence features that are not available for iPhone 15 Pro models in the beta update. Such features are likely to be the showstopper at the September 9 event.



