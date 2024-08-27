 iPhone 16 series launching on September 9: Why this Apple event may be first-of-its-kind | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launching on September 9: Why this Apple event may be first-of-its-kind

Just like every previous iPhone launch, the upcoming event is going to be huge and it may be the first of its kind.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 09:31 IST
iPhone 16 series launching on September 9: Why the Apple event may be first of its kind
Apple event on September 9 named as 'It's Glowtime' will mark the launch of iPhone 16 series. (Apple)

Apple has rolled out the invites for its much awaited September event, giving a halt to all the speculations around the date of the event. For the past several weeks, reports and analysts suggested that the iPhone 16 series launch event will take place on September 10, however, Apple has now confirmed that it will be hosting the much anticipated launch event on September 9. This year Apple has named the annual event as ‘It's Glowtime'. Just like every previous iPhone launch, the upcoming event is going to be huge and it may be the first of its kind.

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 series to be first Apple flagship lineup to launch on Monday after 10 years

iPhone launches usually follow a predictable pattern. Over the past few years, Apple has launched its flagship iPhone series either on a Tuesday or a Monday. This year too, it was predicted that the iPhone 16 series launch event will be held on Tuesday, September 10. In a surprise move, Apple will be launching the upcoming iPhone 16 models along with next-gen Apple Watch on September 9, which is on Monday. This will make the iPhone 16 series to be the first flagship series to launch on a Monday in almost a decade. The last time Apple launched an iPhone series on Monday was in 2014. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were launched on September 22, Monday. This was also a notable departure from the usual Friday launch pattern at that time.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple expected to launch more AI features for these users soon- Know what's coming

Apple Intelligence likely to be the showstopper

Although the Apple September event is focused on hardware and the company showcases its software capabilities at the annual WWDC event, this year AI features are likely to steal the thunder from the iPhone 16 series. If you look at the event teaser, it reflects the colours and design of Siri which is about to get big AI capabilities.

Also read: iPhone users may soon be able to change default app settings, pre-installed apps- All details

Many analysts believe that Apple Intelligence is the biggest feature in the iPhone 16 series and will be the key factor driving a surge in sales of the upcoming models. Although the company unveiled a range of Apple Intelligence features at the WWDC 2024, Mark Gurman suggests that Apple separated the base feature that will be available for most iPhones than the latter ones which will only work with the current flagships iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every model in the upcoming iPhone 16 series will be able to take advantage of some Apple Intelligence features that are not available for iPhone 15 Pro models in the beta update. Such features are likely to be the showstopper at the September 9 event.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 07:27 IST
Trending: samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on september 25, expected to cost over rs… oneplus reportedly asking 42,000 to repair phone that costs 38,700 now samsung galaxy z fold 6 slim with a touch of titanium under works- know what’s coming tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more iphone 16 vs iphone 15: expected differences and which one may be the value buy samsung’s galaxy tab s10+, galaxy tab s10 ultra design and colour option leaked ahead of launch vivo t3 pro 5g launching in india on august 27: check out confirmed specs, features, and more iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option oppo f27 5g vs motorola edge 50 fusion: know which smartphone to consider under rs.25000 iqoo z9s pro vs nothing phone 2a: know which mid-range smartphone is better
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 series launching on September 9: Why this Apple event may be first-of-its-kind
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets