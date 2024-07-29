 iPhone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at September launch, here’s when Apple may release it | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at September launch, here’s when Apple may release it

iPhone 16 series was believed to get the much-awaited Apple Intelligence feature, however, the Apple AI feature now may make its debut with iOS 18.1.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 08:45 IST
iPhone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at September launch, here’s when Apple may release it
iPhone 16 series is expected to comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 series launch is just a few weeks away and as we approach the mega Apple September launch event, a new detail about the upcoming devices has surfaced online. Until now, many believe that the Apple Intelligence will be one of the biggest features in the iPhone 16 series. Analysts also predicted the new Apple AI feature to drive the sale of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, it turns out that the ‘biggest' iPhone 16 feature may not be even available at the time of launch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence may miss the initial expected launch date as the company may need some more time to fix the bugs.

Also read: Will iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro be cheaper if Apple make them in India?

Apple Intelligence not launching with iOS 18?

It is worth noting that although Apple Intelligence is being touted as one of the biggest features of the iPhone 16 series, it is not just limited to Apple's upcoming smartphone lineup. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence is an iOS 18 feature that will also be available to iPhone 15 Pro model users. Although Apple has been seeding the iOS 18 beta updates to developers for a while, the company still hasn't rolled out even a glimpse of Apple Intelligence.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone success may push Apple to make Foxconn assemble iPads in India: Here's everything we know

It was expected that Apple's AI feature will be available in new iPhone 16 models running iOS 18 out of the box. But sources reveal Mark Gurman that Apple is now planning to roll out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, several weeks after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. The reason for the delay is believed to be the stability of Apple Intelligence features and duration of the testing time.

Why is Apple Intelligence a big bet for Apple?

Apple Intelligence can simplify and accelerate the tasks on the iPhone. Using the upcoming Apple feature, iPhone users can easily generate, rewrite, summarise text across all the apps on the device. As reliability on smartphones has significantly gone up, the update will help iPhone users write mails, notes, messages within a few seconds without worrying about the grammar, language and punctuation.

Also read: iOS 18 new beta update rolled out as public release nears: Check what's new in the latest iPhone OS

Apple is also integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18. This will allow users to access its expertise, without needing to jump between tools. Apple iPhone will be able to directly tap into ChatGPT's expertise through Siri.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 08:45 IST
Mobile News
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

