iPhone 16 series may miss out on this big feature at September launch, here’s when Apple may release it

iPhone 16 series launch is just a few weeks away and as we approach the mega Apple September launch event, a new detail about the upcoming devices has surfaced online. Until now, many believe that the Apple Intelligence will be one of the biggest features in the iPhone 16 series. Analysts also predicted the new Apple AI feature to drive the sale of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, it turns out that the ‘biggest' iPhone 16 feature may not be even available at the time of launch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence may miss the initial expected launch date as the company may need some more time to fix the bugs.

Apple Intelligence not launching with iOS 18?

It is worth noting that although Apple Intelligence is being touted as one of the biggest features of the iPhone 16 series, it is not just limited to Apple's upcoming smartphone lineup. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence is an iOS 18 feature that will also be available to iPhone 15 Pro model users. Although Apple has been seeding the iOS 18 beta updates to developers for a while, the company still hasn't rolled out even a glimpse of Apple Intelligence.

It was expected that Apple's AI feature will be available in new iPhone 16 models running iOS 18 out of the box. But sources reveal Mark Gurman that Apple is now planning to roll out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, several weeks after the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. The reason for the delay is believed to be the stability of Apple Intelligence features and duration of the testing time.

Why is Apple Intelligence a big bet for Apple?

Apple Intelligence can simplify and accelerate the tasks on the iPhone. Using the upcoming Apple feature, iPhone users can easily generate, rewrite, summarise text across all the apps on the device. As reliability on smartphones has significantly gone up, the update will help iPhone users write mails, notes, messages within a few seconds without worrying about the grammar, language and punctuation.

Apple is also integrating ChatGPT access into experiences within iOS 18. This will allow users to access its expertise, without needing to jump between tools. Apple iPhone will be able to directly tap into ChatGPT's expertise through Siri.



