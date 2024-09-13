 iPhone 16 series pre-order in India begins today: Know old iPhone exchange price | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series pre-order in India begins today: Know old iPhone exchange price

Apple is offering a huge trade-in offer for the iPhone 16 series. Know how much you can get for older generation iPhones. Also, check out the pre-order and official sale date. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 13 2024, 09:32 IST
iPhone 16 series pre-order in India begins today: Know old iPhone exchange price
iPhone 16 series pre-order starting today at 5:30 PM. Check out trade-in and bank offers.

On September 9, 2024, Apple launched the new iPhone 16 series with significant upgrades and new features. Many of the interested buyers must be waiting to reserve their new iPhone 16 models and get them in the early slots. Well, for people looking for an urgent purchase, the iPhone 16 pre-orders are starting today, September 13. However, the official sale will go live on September 20. Check out all the deals, offers, and Apple's trade-in benefits to the new iPhone 16 models at a much lower price. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series got this big charging upgrade, Apple forgot to mention it

iPhone 16 series pre-order date and time in India

The iPhone 16 series will go live for pre-order today, September 13 at 5.30 PM IST. Buyers can reserve their new iPhone 16 models on the Apple India website, Offline Apple store in BKC Mumbai or Saket Delhi, and other third-party retailer stores. As part of the new launch offer, Apple is providing some exciting bank and trade-in offer offers for older generation iPhones. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro failed to impress you? Here's what we know about iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 16 series: Apple Trade-in offers

Apple Trade-in programme provides iPhone buyers with a great deal to exchange their older generation iPhones with the latest available model. With the iPhone 16 launch, buyers can avail a huge exchange offer on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and other iPhone Pro models as well.

If you are getting any iPhone 16 model, and you own the iPhone 15, then Apple is offering up to 37900 discount. For iPhone 14 users, buyers can up to 32100 off, for iPhone 13 buyers can up to 31000 off. If you own a Pro model, for instance, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can avail up to 57000 discount on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro

iPhone 16 series price and bank offers

The vanilla iPhone 16 has a starting price of 799000 in India, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus retails for 89900 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will retail at a starting price of 119900 and 144900. On the Apple India website, buyers can also avail 5000 instant discount using American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

