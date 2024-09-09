iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost

Apple is preparing to host its "It's Glowtime" event at 10:30 PM IST on September 9, 2024, at Apple Park in California. The tech giant will likely introduce its new iPhone 16 series during this event. The lineup is expected to feature four new models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple may reveal updates to its AirPods, Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch Ultra (third generation), and Apple Watch SE3.

iPhone 16 Price (expected)

Recent leaks have provided details on the anticipated pricing for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to Apple Hub, the base model, iPhone 16, is expected to be priced around $799. The larger iPhone 16 Plus may start at $899. For the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro might have a starting price of $1,099, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could begin at $1,199.

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also read: Apple Event 2024 today: iPhone 16 Pro price could remain unchanged, no Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more last-minute leaks

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

These projected prices suggest that the iPhone 16 series could maintain the same price range as the previous year's iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 16 Price in India (expected)

In India, though official pricing details remain unconfirmed, estimates based on past models provide some insight. Previously, Apple adjusted its pricing strategy in response to a new government policy that lowered taxes on imported mobile phones and components. This adjustment led to a reduction in prices for the iPhone 15 series earlier this year.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open—order fast if you want yours at launch

For the iPhone 16 series, it is estimated that the base model could start at approximately Rs. 80,000, with the iPhone 16 Plus potentially beginning at Rs. 90,000. If the pricing strategy mirrors the U.S. market, these starting prices might be similar in India.

The iPhone 16 Pro, featuring a 6.3-inch display, might come with a base storage of 256GB, potentially increasing its starting price to around Rs. 1,40,000. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be priced starting at approximately Rs. 1,55,000. However, potential cost reductions might occur in the future, as both Pro models are expected to be assembled in India, which could lead to lower prices.

Also read: iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features revealed: Know what's coming ahead of iPhone 16 launch

How to watch iPhone 16 Series India Launch

To watch the global launch of the iPhone 16 series, tune in to the Apple event live-streamed at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be accessible via Apple's official website, the Apple TV app on iPhone, Mac, iPad, or TV, and YouTube.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.