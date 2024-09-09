 iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost

What will the iPhone 16 series cost? Recent leaks reveal potential prices ahead of Apple's September 9 event. Here’s a look at the expected pricing details.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 13:08 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of big launch event: Here’s how much new iPhones may cost
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 16 series at its "It’s Glowtime" event on September 9, 2024. (Apple)

Apple is preparing to host its "It's Glowtime" event at 10:30 PM IST on September 9, 2024, at Apple Park in California. The tech giant will likely introduce its new iPhone 16 series during this event. The lineup is expected to feature four new models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple may reveal updates to its AirPods, Apple Watch 10, Apple Watch Ultra (third generation), and Apple Watch SE3.

iPhone 16 Price (expected)

Recent leaks have provided details on the anticipated pricing for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to Apple Hub, the base model, iPhone 16, is expected to be priced around $799. The larger iPhone 16 Plus may start at $899. For the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro might have a starting price of $1,099, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could begin at $1,199.

Also read: Apple Event 2024 today: iPhone 16 Pro price could remain unchanged, no Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more last-minute leaks

These projected prices suggest that the iPhone 16 series could maintain the same price range as the previous year's iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 16 Price in India (expected)

In India, though official pricing details remain unconfirmed, estimates based on past models provide some insight. Previously, Apple adjusted its pricing strategy in response to a new government policy that lowered taxes on imported mobile phones and components. This adjustment led to a reduction in prices for the iPhone 15 series earlier this year.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open—order fast if you want yours at launch

For the iPhone 16 series, it is estimated that the base model could start at approximately Rs. 80,000, with the iPhone 16 Plus potentially beginning at Rs. 90,000. If the pricing strategy mirrors the U.S. market, these starting prices might be similar in India.

The iPhone 16 Pro, featuring a 6.3-inch display, might come with a base storage of 256GB, potentially increasing its starting price to around Rs. 1,40,000. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be priced starting at approximately Rs. 1,55,000. However, potential cost reductions might occur in the future, as both Pro models are expected to be assembled in India, which could lead to lower prices.

Also read: iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features revealed: Know what's coming ahead of iPhone 16 launch

How to watch iPhone 16 Series India Launch

To watch the global launch of the iPhone 16 series, tune in to the Apple event live-streamed at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be accessible via Apple's official website, the Apple TV app on iPhone, Mac, iPad, or TV, and YouTube.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 13:08 IST
