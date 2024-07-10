iPhone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of Apple Event in September- All details

The second half of 2024 has begun which means several smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google, Apple, and other leading smartphone brands will announce their flagship models. While the year is packed with several smartphone launches, the most anticipated model is the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Every year iPhone fans wait to see what Apple has brought new to the market. While this year Apple has created a huge buzz with Apple intelligence. Know what's coming with the iPhone 16 series this year.

iPhone 16 series price

Over the months, several rumours and experts speculate that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will experience a price hike due to upgraded camera sensors, AI features, new-gen processors, and more. Rumours suggest that iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus may not experience any price hikes in India. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get a Rs.10000 hike in the country in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models.

On the other hand, the price for all iPhone 16 models will likely be increased by $100 in the US and AED 500 in Dubai. But, since the claims are based on rumours, we can not be sure if the price hike is accurate. Therefore, we must wait for the official price announcements.

iPhone 16 series specs, design, and features upgrades

This year, Apple is expected to introduce several upgrades to the entire iPhone 16 lineup. The biggest expected upgrade for the iPhone 16 series is that all models will be powered by the A18 series processors for faster performance. However, the iPhone 16 standard version may feature a toned-down version of the A18 chip.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a larger display size with 6.3-inch for iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch for the Pro Max model. Furthermore, all models are getting a new “Capture Button” that may be integrated for camera functionalities.

The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to get new camera placement and module for spatial recording and the Action Button which is also available in iPhone 15 Pro models.