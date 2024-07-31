 iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details

Waiting for the iPhone 16 series? Here’s everything you need to know about the new generation iPhone ahead of September launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 14:02 IST
iPhone 16 series colours: Rumoured shades of iPhones coming this year
iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details
1/5 iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September 2024 with four expected models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Over the months, we have come across several leaks and rumours giving us a glimpse about what is going to be announced at the Apple launch event.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details
2/5 Over the past weeks, the leaks about iPhone 16 series colour options have been circulating all over the internet. It is expected that Apple may introduce new colour shades for both iPhone 16 standard and iPhone 16 Pro models.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details
3/5 For the standard iPhone 16 models, it is expected that Apple may announce six colours this year which are expected to be Black, Green, Pink, Blue, and two new colours Purple and White. While several rumpus suggest that there will be a Yellow colour variant as well, however, the experts predict that it's highly unlikely.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details
4/5 For the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, we may see colour options such as Space Black, Silver,  Natural Titanium, and a new Rose variant. Earlier, it was speculated that the new colour would be a Rose Gold option, however, later it was reported that it is just a “Rose” colour.  (AFP)
iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details
5/5 However, note that the colour option for the iPhone 16 series is based on rumours. Therefore, we must wait to see what Apple will announce in the coming launch event. Apart from colour variants, it is also possible that the iPhone 16 may get a major hardware and software upgrade with AI features. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details
iPhone 16 series launching soon in September, know what to expect. (Apple Hub)

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.1 beta version which has all the latest Apple Intelligence features. Now the release is making people excited about the iPhone 16 series which is expected to be launched in September. While many AI features will not make it to the launch, we can surely expect it to be rolled in the October or November software update. As the launch timeline is closing, the rumours and leaks about the iPhone 16 series have been spreading rapidly giving us hints to what Apple may announce. Know what Apple is planning to launch with the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series all-new leaks

Like the previous year, Apple will announce four models in the upcoming launch: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year we can expect several upgrades in design, specifications, features, and more which will set the new generation apart from all the previous models. For starters, the iPhone 16 standard models will likely get a vertically placed camera sensor and new shades of colour options in White, Blue, Black, Pink, and Green. Additinally, we may also see the new Action Button which also features in iPhone 15 Pro models. 

This year, all the iPhone 16 models are expected to be powered by the A18 series chipset which may have improved CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. If we take a look at the iPhone 16 Pro models, then rumours suggest that the sizes of the smartphones have been increased. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro may come with a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a 6.9-inch display. It is also rumoured that the Pro model may come with a new Capture Button which may carry camera-related functions. 

Apple also has plans to increase the charging speed for iPhone 16 from 25W to 40W and the wireless charging is expected to be bumped from 15W to 20W. Therefore, with the new generation iPhone, users will be able to experience improved battery life and fast charging speed. Therefore, several massive upgrades are expected this year with the iPhone 16 series. 

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 14:01 IST
