iPhone 16 series specifications, features, design, revealed ahead of September launch- All details

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.1 beta version which has all the latest Apple Intelligence features. Now the release is making people excited about the iPhone 16 series which is expected to be launched in September. While many AI features will not make it to the launch, we can surely expect it to be rolled in the October or November software update. As the launch timeline is closing, the rumours and leaks about the iPhone 16 series have been spreading rapidly giving us hints to what Apple may announce. Know what Apple is planning to launch with the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series all-new leaks

Like the previous year, Apple will announce four models in the upcoming launch: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year we can expect several upgrades in design, specifications, features, and more which will set the new generation apart from all the previous models. For starters, the iPhone 16 standard models will likely get a vertically placed camera sensor and new shades of colour options in White, Blue, Black, Pink, and Green. Additinally, we may also see the new Action Button which also features in iPhone 15 Pro models.

This year, all the iPhone 16 models are expected to be powered by the A18 series chipset which may have improved CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. If we take a look at the iPhone 16 Pro models, then rumours suggest that the sizes of the smartphones have been increased. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro may come with a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a 6.9-inch display. It is also rumoured that the Pro model may come with a new Capture Button which may carry camera-related functions.

Apple also has plans to increase the charging speed for iPhone 16 from 25W to 40W and the wireless charging is expected to be bumped from 15W to 20W. Therefore, with the new generation iPhone, users will be able to experience improved battery life and fast charging speed. Therefore, several massive upgrades are expected this year with the iPhone 16 series.

