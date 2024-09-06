 iPhone 16 to feature Capture button: Will this new addition be worth for mobile photography | Mobile News

iPhone 16 to feature Capture button: Will this new addition be worth for mobile photography

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series may feature a new Capture button, enhancing camera control and functionality. Here’s what we know about this anticipated feature.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 12:51 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9
iPhone 16 series
1/5 iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 series
2/5 A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features. (Apple)
iPhone 16 series
3/5 Apple Intelligence: The “Glowtime” event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of “Apple Intelligence”. This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.  (Shutterstock)
iPhone 16 series
4/5 New Siri:  with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more. (AFP)
iPhone 16 series
5/5 Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 series
Upcoming iPhone 16 series may feature a new Capture button to enhance camera control and functionality. (Apple)

The iPhone 16 series is set to launch next week at Apple's "It's Glow" event, with expectations high for several upgrades. Among the anticipated features is the introduction of a Capture button. This new button, a notable addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, is designed to enhance camera control and functionality.

iPhone 16 Series Launch: New Capture Button Expected

Reports indicate that the Capture button will be a standard feature across the iPhone 16 models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is expected to replace the mmWave 5G antenna on U.S. versions, according to CAD drawings and dummy units. This new control is intended to provide a dedicated interface for managing camera operations.

The Capture button may have a capacitive design similar to other touch-sensitive controls or a mechanical design that offers tactile feedback. It could include a touch-sensitive surface to enable actions such as zooming by swiping.

Enhanced Camera Functions

Sources from The Information and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggest that the Capture button will use force sensor technology, akin to Apple's 3D Touch. This would allow the button to respond to different levels of pressure, enabling users to focus with a light press and capture a photo with a firmer press. Additionally, the button might support swipe gestures for zooming, offering a more intuitive camera experience.

There are also indications that the Capture button may include a "half-press" feature similar to traditional DSLR camera shutter buttons. This could allow users to lock focus and exposure before taking a picture. Gurman highlights that this new button could set the iPhone 16 series apart from previous models, enhancing its camera interface and potentially adding functionality for video recording.

As of now, Apple has not confirmed these details, and they remain speculative. However, if implemented, the Capture button could greatly enhance mobile photography and video capabilities on the iPhone 16 series.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 12:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets