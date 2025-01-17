With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple introduced its Apple Intelligence suite of features, available on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. A standout feature in the suite is Notification Summaries, which intelligently compiles and summarises all notifications for you. It groups notifications from respective apps and delivers concise summaries. However, reports indicate that the feature can be inconsistent at times, with summaries occasionally appearing odd or misinterpreted, or even be grounds for misinformation.

To address this issue, as reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 18.3 developer beta update sees Apple disabling the Notification Summaries feature for the News and Entertainment categories.

BBC, a popular news publication, recently highlighted inconsistencies with the feature and reportedly even reached out to Apple for clarification. With Apple now disabling Notification Summaries for news apps, this could indicate a shift in their approach.

As of the iOS 18.3 update, the Notification Summaries feature is now noted to be in beta. You can now disable Notification Summaries for specific apps directly from the lock screen and clearly differentiate them from other notifications. Summaries will be italicised on the lock screen to set them apart. Apple has also made it clear that the feature may contain errors. Additionally, as part of these changes, Notification Summaries have been entirely disabled for News and Entertainment apps.

Apple Intelligence: What Else Does It Offer?

In addition to Notification Summaries, Apple has rolled out several other AI-driven features, including the Clean Up tool in the Photos app, Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, and even a revamped Siri for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series models. While most of these features have received little controversy, it is the Notification Summaries feature that has drawn attention. It remains to be seen when Apple will re-enable Notification Summaries for news and entertainment apps.