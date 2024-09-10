 iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? | Mobile News

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money?

Which flagship smartphone stands out in 2024? We compare the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 in design, display, performance, camera, and battery. Let’s dive into a detailed comparison to help you decide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 09:09 IST
Discover how the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 stack up against each other in this detailed comparison. (Apple, Google)

iPhone 16 has finally entered the market with the Apple A18 Bionic chipset and AI-powered OS, aiming to compete head-on with the latest offerings. In comparison, the Google Pixel 9, powered by the Tensor G4 chip, also positions itself as a strong contender in the same AI backed smartphone category. For those considering a compact flagship, here's a detailed comparison between the iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9 to help you decide which might be the right fit.

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Design Comparison

Google Pixel 9 comes with some design changes as compared to its predecessor with flat edges which replaced the rounded grip of the previous model, and shifts from a horizontal camera bar to a floating camera box. It comes in colours like Peony, Obsidian, Wintergreen, and Porcelain. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 retains a similar design to its predecessors, with a vertically oriented camera bar and flat sides. It adds a pink colour option, alongside black, white, teal, and ultramarine. The iPhone 16 offers more balanced button placement with a power button and volume rockers on opposite sides, and a new capture button, while the Pixel 9 places all buttons on the right.

Also read: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13 and other products discontinued after Apple event 2024

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Display Differences

iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 9 has a larger 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays are FHD+, but the Pixel 9 offers a faster refresh rate, providing smoother visuals. The Pixel 9 also uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, while the iPhone 16 features Ceramic Shield, which is said to be 50 percent tougher than earlier versions. In terms of brightness, the Pixel 9 reaches 2,700 nits compared to the iPhone 16's 1,600 nits, but the iPhone offers a higher pixel density of 460 PPI over the Pixel's 422 PPI, suggesting sharper image quality.

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Performance

iPhone 16, with its A18 Bionic chipset, promises enhanced performance, featuring a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. Apple claims this new chip is faster and more energy-efficient than its predecessor. The Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chip, with an 8-core configuration, may not match the iPhone in benchmark tests but still delivers strong everyday performance. The A18 is expected to offer a more powerful experience overall.

Also read: iPhone 15 gets a big price cut in India after iPhone 16 launch, it now costs…

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Camera Features

iPhone 16 carries over the camera setup from its predecessor, with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, now with autofocus and macro capabilities. The Pixel 9 includes a 50MP primary sensor and an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera. The front cameras are similar, with a 12MP shooter on the iPhone and a 10.5MP on the Pixel. Both phones should offer competitive camera experiences, but the iPhone's new capture button could provide added functionality.

Also read: iPhone 16 debuts ‘Camera Control,' and I think it is the coolest announcement from Apple Event 2024: Here's what is new

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Battery and Charging

The iPhone 16 includes a larger battery this year, but its exact capacity is not disclosed. The Pixel 9 has a 4,700mAh battery, which is known to be larger, but the iPhone's iOS system typically manages power more efficiently than Android. Both phones are expected to last through a full day of use. The iPhone 16 supports faster 25W MagSafe charging, while the Pixel 9 offers 12W wireless charging.

iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9: Price

Both the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 start at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 79,999 respectively. The main differences are in the display size, with the Pixel 9 being slightly larger, and the storage options, with the iPhone 16 offering a 512GB variant not available for the Google Pixel 9.

Also read: Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 launched

In short, the iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 both offer compelling features. The iPhone 16 excels in performance and camera innovation, while the Pixel 9 stands out with its display and battery capacity. Your choice will depend on whether you prioritise performance, display quality, or camera enhancements.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 09:08 IST
