iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Here’s why you should not upgrade to iPhone 16 if you already own last year’s iPhone 15 model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 09:44 IST
Know why upgrading to an iPhone 16 is not worth it if you already have an iPhone 15 model. (Apple)

Apple iPhone 16 series was finally unveiled with several upgrades in design, AI features, software, and others. While the new features and specifications look promising, it is really worth upgrading to the new generation smartphone? Well, if you are an iPhone 15 series user, you may want to carefully consider the upgrades to know what's new, and how the new features will boost your overall experience with the smartphone. Therefore, to give iPhone buyers a clearer understanding, we have curated specs comparisons between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 along with 5 reasons why they should not upgrade to the new generation. 

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 4 reasons to skip the new generation iPhone

  1. Design and display: This year, Apple has launched a slightly new design for iPhone 16 to integrate new features such as spatial video recording and a Camera Control button. However, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, Dynamic Island, and 60Hz refresh rate, remains the same as iPhone 15. However, if you own a $3499 Apple Vision Pro, you may want to upgrade to experience spatial videos.
  2. Camera: iPhone 16 was launched featuring a new main fusion camera with 48MP resolution which provides the ability to capture 2X optical zoom with the help of cropped section. On the other hand, it retains a similar 12MP ultra-wide camera. Therefore, if you already have an iPhone 15, then you do not need to upgrade to an iPhone 16 as it does not showcase a significant upgrade. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Performance: The iPhone 16 is powered by a new A18 chipset and 8GB RAM, making it 30% faster than the iPhone 15. However, the A16 Bionic chipset also offers promising performance with a powerful gaming experience and decent battery life which could last you for years. 

4. AI features: Apple has launched Apple Intelligence for its hardware devices, however, the iPhone 15 will miss out on AI due to hardware limitations. However, do you really need Apple Intelligence? Well, Apple promises on-device AI, but it still announced ChatGPT integration for Siri that will be running on the cloud. Additionally, Apple's AI features are only limited to the company's own apps, limiting your AI usage.

Should you upgrade to iPhone 16?

If you are using the iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 model, you can skip the new iPhone 16 as there are no significant upgrades that will change your entire experience. The iPhone 15 will offer similar features and functions as the iPhone 16, however, the generation will surely be faster and more efficient due to the new A18 chip. Therefore, these users can wait for the iPhone 17 and let the company enhance their AI game for a worthy upgrade. If you are using an iPhone 13 or older generation iPhone, then the iPhone 16 would be a significant upgrade in terms of performance, camera, user experience, and others. 

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 09:44 IST
