iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

Apple's new iPhone 16e promises longer battery life with a larger battery. Here's how its performance stacks up against other iPhone 16 models.

Updated on: Feb 27 2025, 18:24 IST
iPhone 16e launched in India: Price, features and all that's new
iPhone 16e
Apple has finally announced its new affordable iPhone in India which is now called iPhone 16e, leaving the SE tag behind forever. The iPhone 16e has been in talks for quite a long time and now it will likely grab much attention for its powerful specification and price which is much lower price than flagship models.
iPhone 16e comes with an iPhone 14-like design as anticipated earlier. The smartphone has a glass build and is protected with a Ceramic Shield on the front. It has also received an IP68 rating, making water and dust-resistant. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology. It also offers features such as Face ID with TrueDepth camera system, USB-C port, Action Button and more.
The iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, making it up to 6x faster than the A13 Bionic chip. Alongside the smartphone, Apple also introduced its first in-house Apple silicon, a C1 modem for fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone runs on the iOS 18 update, offering all the latest functions including Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean Up tool, Genmoj, Writing tools, and much more.
For photography, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x telephoto lens, offering dual camera functionality with a single rear camera. On the front, it features a TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. It also gains the ability to record 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, fulfilling all the video requirements.
However, the most debatable part of the iPhone 16e would be the price as it is launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for a 128GB variant. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options which are priced at Rs.69990 and Rs.89990 respectively. The smartphone is announced in two matte shades of black and white. The iPhone 16e pre-order starts from February 21, and it will officially go on sale from February 28.
iPhone 16e features a larger battery with improved battery life compared to other iPhone 16 models. (HT_PRINT)

Apple's iPhone 16e has made its debut as the most budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 lineup, but it doesn't shy away from delivering impressive performance. The iPhone 16e boasts a larger battery compared to its siblings in the series, with online testers validating Apple's claims of longer battery life. Here's a breakdown of the iPhone 16e's battery size and how it stacks up against the rest of the iPhone 16 range.

iPhone 16e: Battery Size Revealed

The iPhone 16e features a 3,961mAh battery, according to tech reviewer Dave Lee. He noted that despite the phone's relatively compact 6.1-inch screen, the battery life resembles that of larger, more expensive models. Dave Lee's tests confirmed the iPhone 16e's superior endurance, with a Wi-Fi loop on Reddit lasting 12 hours and 54 minutes, compared to the iPhone 16's 11 hours and 17 minutes. When running the game Pokemon Unite on LTE, the 16e lasted 3 hours and 39 minutes, while the iPhone 16 only made it to 3 hours and 7 minutes. In another LTE test, Netflix streaming on the 16e lasted an impressive 19 hours and 17 minutes, while the iPhone 16 ran out of juice in 15 hours and 43 minutes.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Dave Lee attributes much of the enhanced battery performance to the new Apple C1 5G modem in the iPhone 16e, a significant upgrade over the Qualcomm X71 modem used in the iPhone 16. During the iPhone 16e's announcement, Apple highlighted the device's redesigned internals, which made room for a larger battery. The company promised this innovation would result in “unprecedented” battery life for a phone of its class. When comparing the iPhone 16e to the rest of the iPhone 16 series, here's how the battery sizes measure up:

  • iPhone 16e: 3,961mAh
  • iPhone 16: 3,561mAh
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 4,674mAh
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 3,582mAh
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,685mAh

With a 10 percent increase in battery size over the standard iPhone 16, the iPhone 16e emerges as a solid contender in terms of battery performance. Apple's continued focus on efficiency, especially with its in-house chips, points to further battery life improvements for future models.

First Published Date: 27 Feb, 18:24 IST
