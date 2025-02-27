iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

Apple's iPhone 16e has made its debut as the most budget-friendly model in the iPhone 16 lineup, but it doesn't shy away from delivering impressive performance. The iPhone 16e boasts a larger battery compared to its siblings in the series, with online testers validating Apple's claims of longer battery life. Here's a breakdown of the iPhone 16e's battery size and how it stacks up against the rest of the iPhone 16 range.

iPhone 16e: Battery Size Revealed

The iPhone 16e features a 3,961mAh battery, according to tech reviewer Dave Lee. He noted that despite the phone's relatively compact 6.1-inch screen, the battery life resembles that of larger, more expensive models. Dave Lee's tests confirmed the iPhone 16e's superior endurance, with a Wi-Fi loop on Reddit lasting 12 hours and 54 minutes, compared to the iPhone 16's 11 hours and 17 minutes. When running the game Pokemon Unite on LTE, the 16e lasted 3 hours and 39 minutes, while the iPhone 16 only made it to 3 hours and 7 minutes. In another LTE test, Netflix streaming on the 16e lasted an impressive 19 hours and 17 minutes, while the iPhone 16 ran out of juice in 15 hours and 43 minutes.

Dave Lee attributes much of the enhanced battery performance to the new Apple C1 5G modem in the iPhone 16e, a significant upgrade over the Qualcomm X71 modem used in the iPhone 16. During the iPhone 16e's announcement, Apple highlighted the device's redesigned internals, which made room for a larger battery. The company promised this innovation would result in “unprecedented” battery life for a phone of its class. When comparing the iPhone 16e to the rest of the iPhone 16 series, here's how the battery sizes measure up:

iPhone 16e: 3,961mAh

3,961mAh iPhone 16: 3,561mAh

3,561mAh iPhone 16 Plus: 4,674mAh

4,674mAh iPhone 16 Pro: 3,582mAh

3,582mAh iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,685mAh

With a 10 percent increase in battery size over the standard iPhone 16, the iPhone 16e emerges as a solid contender in terms of battery performance. Apple's continued focus on efficiency, especially with its in-house chips, points to further battery life improvements for future models.