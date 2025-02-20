iPhone 16e being assembled in India for local sale and exports

By:PTI
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 15:59 IST
iPhone 16e comes with A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, and 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x Telephoto lens. (Apple )

Apple's new iPhone series, iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for domestic sales as well as export to select countries, the company said on Thursday.

The company has launched iPhone 16e at a lower price range, compared to iPhone 16 series, which will start selling in India from February 28 onwards.

The pre-orders of iPhone 16e will begin on Friday, February 21 and availability on Apple store as well as on authorised partners of the company will be from February 28 onwards.

"The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for Indian consumers and for export to select countries," Apple said in a response to a query on Thursday.

The company on Wednesday announced the launch of new iPhone 16e series at a starting price of 59,900 apiece.

The device comes with A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, and 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x Telephoto lens.

The phone also supports satellite communication for Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages etc.

Users can also use the 'Find My' app to share their location via satellite when they are outside cellular network coverage.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 15:59 IST
