iPhone 16e goes on sale on 28 February: Know how to grab up to 10000 discount on your purchase

Apple introduced the iPhone 16e on February 19 with a starting price of Rs. 59,900 in India. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the latest device were started on February 21, and sales will officially begin on February 28. However, ahead of its availability, Redington, Apple's official distributor in India, has announced limited-time offers which will give you a chance to save up to Rs. 10,000 on the latest iPhone.

iPhone 16e: How to Avail ₹ 10000 Discount

Redington is offering bank cashback and exchange bonuses on the iPhone 16e. Customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards will receive an instant Rs. 4,000 cashback, bringing the price down to Rs. 55,900. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 is also available for those trading in an old device, reducing the cost further to Rs. 49,900.

However, the exchange value depends on Redington's assessment criteria, including the phone's condition and model. Customers can check the exchange offer in-store before purchasing. Alternatively, they can explore third-party platforms like Cashify for a potentially better deal.

iPhone 16e: Availability and Store Timings

The iPhone 16e will be available at all Redington stores across India, with sales starting at 8 AM on February 28. The offer is applicable in all Redington outlets nationwide.

iPhone 16e Price in India

128GB – ₹ 59,900

59,900 256GB – ₹ 69,900

69,900 512GB – ₹ 89,900

iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display and comes with Apple's Face ID system within its signature notch. The mute switch has been replaced by an action button, while the lightning connector has been replaced by a USB-C port.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the A18 chip and supported by Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. Apple has also confirmed upcoming Visual Intelligence support. While Apple did not disclose RAM details at launch, benchmark tests indicate the device includes 8GB RAM.

On the camera front, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x digital zoom, featuring Portrait mode, Night mode, and HDR. The front houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus. The device supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

With discounts and exchange offers, buyers can get the iPhone 16e at a reduced price. The sale begins on February 28, with availability at all Redington stores nationwide.