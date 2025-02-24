iPhone 16e goes on sale on 28 February: Know how to grab up to 10000 discount on your purchase

Eyeing the latest iPhone 16e? Find out how to save up to Rs. 10,000 with exclusive bank offers and exchange deals before the sale begins.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 13:15 IST
iPhone 16e launched in India: Price, features and all that’s new
iPhone 16e
1/5 Apple has finally announced its new affordable iPhone in India which is now called iPhone 16e, leaving the SE tag behind forever. The iPhone 16e has been in talks for quite a long time and now it will likely grab much attention for its powerful specification and price which is much lower price than flagship models. But, is the pricing really promising? Let’s check out what the new iPhone 16e looks like and how it adds value to the iPhone 16 series. (Apple)
2/5 iPhone 16e comes with an iPhone 14-like design as anticipated earlier. The smartphone has a glass build and is protected with a Ceramic Shield on the front. It has also received an IP68 rating, making water and dust-resistant. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology. It also offers features such as Face ID with TrueDepth camera system, USB-C port, Action Button and more. (Apple )
3/5 The iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, making it up to 6x faster than the A13 Bionic chip. Alongside the smartphone, Apple also introduced its first in-house Apple silicon, a C1 modem for fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone runs on the iOS 18 update, offering all the latest functions including Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean Up tool, Genmoj, Writing tools, and much more. (Apple)
4/5 For photography, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x telephoto lens, offering dual camera functionality with a single rear camera. On the front, it features a TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. It also gains the ability to record 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, fulfilling all the video requirements. (Apple)
5/5 However, the most debatable part of the iPhone 16e would be the price as it is launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for a 128GB variant. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options which are priced at Rs.69990 and Rs.89990 respectively. The smartphone is announced in two matte shades of black and white. The iPhone 16e pre-order starts from February 21, and it will officially go on sale from February 28.  (Apple)
Find out how you can save up to 10,000 on the latest iPhone 16e when it goes on sale in India on 28 February. (Apple)

Apple introduced the iPhone 16e on February 19 with a starting price of Rs. 59,900 in India. Meanwhile, the pre-orders for the latest device were started on February 21, and sales will officially begin on February 28. However, ahead of its availability, Redington, Apple's official distributor in India, has announced limited-time offers which will give you a chance to save up to Rs. 10,000 on the latest iPhone.

iPhone 16e: How to Avail 10000 Discount

Redington is offering bank cashback and exchange bonuses on the iPhone 16e. Customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards will receive an instant Rs. 4,000 cashback, bringing the price down to Rs. 55,900. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 is also available for those trading in an old device, reducing the cost further to Rs. 49,900.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

However, the exchange value depends on Redington's assessment criteria, including the phone's condition and model. Customers can check the exchange offer in-store before purchasing. Alternatively, they can explore third-party platforms like Cashify for a potentially better deal.

iPhone 16e: Availability and Store Timings

The iPhone 16e will be available at all Redington stores across India, with sales starting at 8 AM on February 28. The offer is applicable in all Redington outlets nationwide. 

iPhone 16e Price in India

  • 128GB – 59,900
  • 256GB – 69,900
  • 512GB – 89,900

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta officially rolls out: Know about new features and upgrades

iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display and comes with Apple's Face ID system within its signature notch. The mute switch has been replaced by an action button, while the lightning connector has been replaced by a USB-C port.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the A18 chip and supported by Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. Apple has also confirmed upcoming Visual Intelligence support. While Apple did not disclose RAM details at launch, benchmark tests indicate the device includes 8GB RAM.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design tipped in a new video: Here's what to expect

On the camera front, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2x digital zoom, featuring Portrait mode, Night mode, and HDR. The front houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus. The device supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

With discounts and exchange offers, buyers can get the iPhone 16e at a reduced price. The sale begins on February 28, with availability at all Redington stores nationwide.

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 13:15 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets