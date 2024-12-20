iPhone 16e is a better name than iPhone SE 4: Here’s our take

If Apple picks the iPhone 16e name instead of iPhone SE 4, for its next-gen mid-ranger, it could benefit the company—here’s why we think so.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 17:42 IST
iPhone SE 4
iPhone 16e or iPhone SE 4? Which name do you prefer? (Apple)

Throughout 2024, we have seen a multitude of leaks surrounding the iPhone SE, which is expected to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE model, slated for release in 2025. Reports suggest that the device will feature Apple's A18 chipset, and sport Apple Intelligence, and this is exactly why users are expressing excitement online. However, there could be a surprising change from Apple, where they might alter the moniker, shifting from currently rumoured iPhone SE 4 to iPhone 16e. This comes based on a tip from a Weibo-based tipster, Fixed Focus Digital. Having said that, if this ends up happening, it could benefit Apple, and here's exactly why we think so.

iPhone 16e branding makes more sense: Here's why

The iPhone 16e moniker makes sense for Apple. If you think about it, the iPhone SE branding has always been associated with mid-range offerings, while the number series typically represents flagships. If tipster Fixed Focus Digital's leak is accurate, the iPhone 16e branding could benefit Apple more than hurt it. Here's why: if Apple chooses to go with the iPhone 16e name, it would make people perceive it as a flagship, despite being a mid-range offering. When people hear "iPhone 16," they think of the latest flagship phones from Apple.

With all the latest features, if the mid-range phone carries the same name but with an ‘e' to differentiate the more affordable offering, it could still drive sales for Apple. Consumers might buy it, thinking it's part of the iPhone 16 series, which it would be if the name is adopted.

The premium connotation of the iPhone 16 branding could ultimately boost Apple's sales, especially as the iPhone SE branding has long been tied to mid-range models—a perception Apple might be aiming to change.

Flagship-level experience incoming?

Based on leaks so far, the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e will offer a flagship experience, primarily due to the expected Apple A18 chipset, the same one found in the iPhone 16 series. Industry analysts have also mentioned that Apple Intelligence will be coming to the device, along with 8GB of RAM. This is excellent news because, despite being much cheaper than the main 16 series, the phone will likely offer a flagship-grade experience, laden with all the latest features.

Yes, the camera may end up being a single-camera setup, but if recent leaks are to be believed, it will be a 48-megapixel shooter, potentially supporting Apple's Fusion camera technology. This could allow “optical quality” zoom up to 2X, which may minimise the need for an actual telephoto camera.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 17:40 IST
