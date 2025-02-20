iPhone 16e launch marks end of these iPhone models, check the list here

iPhone 16e made its debut as Apple's latest affordable model globally on February 19 with some eye-catching features. The launch finally said farewell to the iPhone SE legacy not only by changing the name but also by discontinuing the 2022 iPhone SE 3. Therefore, we will not see any SE models in the near future. Alongside the iPhone SE 3, Apple has discontinued several popular smartphones leaving Apple fans in shock. Therefore, if you have been eyeing buying any of the previous generation smartphones, you may want to make haste as we may not see these models after some time.

List of discontinued Apple iPhones

With the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple officially discontinued three smartphone models: the iPhone SE 3 (2022), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus. Alongside iPhones, Apple also said farewell to some features, such as the Home button, Touch ID, LCD screen, and sub-6-inch screen, as these were quite old practices that users in the premium segments did not opt for. Therefore, now the Apple lineup includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 16 series. However, keep in mind that Apple could also discontinue the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus during the new iPhone 17 series launch. This could occur due to the hardware limitations for Apple Intelligence and two-generations old A16 Bionic chip.

While this could be shocking news, Apple has quite impressive offerings with the new iPhone 16e and it's available at just under Rs.60000. The significant specs boost may attract buyers, which may lead to buyers not getting the iPhone 15 models at a higher price. Know what iPhone 16e has in store for users.

iPhone 16e: Specs and features

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM and a new C1 modem for improved connectivity. It also supports Apple Intelligence features such as Visual Intelligence, Writing Tools, Genmoji, and more. The iPhone 16e features a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x telephoto lens.

