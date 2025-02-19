Apple iPhone 16e, which was referred to as iPhone SE 4 so far in leaks, has finally been launched globally, including in India, after years of speculation and leaks. The phone packs a slew of flagship-grade features, including support for Apple Intelligence, which is undoubtedly its standout feature. It shares this capability with the iPhone 16 lineup as well. Additionally, the iPhone 16e gets top-end hardware, including the Apple A18 chipset, a 3nm processor also used in the standard iPhone 16 models. And yes, the iPhone 16e adopts a modern design with thin, symmetrical bezels and Face ID, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the brand-new iPhone 16e, which will compete in the upper mid-range and entry-level flagship market in India. Read on for the details.

iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

Performance

A major highlight of the iPhone 16e is its Apple A18 chipset, one of Apple's two current flagship processors (sits alongside the A18 Pro found in iPhone 16 Pro models), also found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This makes it one of the best-performing chipsets in the industry. Having the A18 chipset also enables Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16e—a first for a budget iPhone model. That being said, it does miss out on some hardware features, such as the Camera Control button found in the more premium iPhone 16 series.

Display

The iPhone 16e features a significantly more modern display compared to its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2022) also known as iPhone SE 3. It sports a 6.1-inch 60Hz panel, similar to previous numbered iPhone models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and even the iPhone 16. However, unlike the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, which feature Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16e retains the tried-and-tested notch setup, last seen on models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, as well as older devices up to the iPhone X. For the first time ever, a budget iPhone model comes equipped with Face ID, marking the departure of Touch ID from the SE lineup.

Build and Design

The iPhone 16e is built with an aluminium and glass construction, featuring flat sides. It will be available in two colour options, including White and Black.

A significant design change is the introduction of the Action Button, which it shares with the iPhone 15 Pro and the current iPhone 16 lineup. As a result, Apple has removed the traditional mute switch, which was present in previous iPhone SE models.

Another notable update is the adoption of USB-C as the default charging port, meaning all modern iPhones now feature USB-C. This officially marks the end of both Touch ID and the Lightning connector in Apple's latest iPhones.

Cameras

The iPhone 16e features a single-camera setup, much like previous SE models. It includes a 48MP sensor with Apple's Fusion camera technology. While there is no ultrawide or telephoto lens, the 2-in-1 Fusion technology allows for 2x optical-quality zoom, delivering better results than traditional digital zoom.

Notably, the iPhone 16 also benefits from this Fusion camera technology, which enables 2x portrait shots. That said, the iPhone 16 does get an ultrawide shooter, so a major difference still exists, and you don't get the ability to shoot Spatial Videos and Photos.

Battery Life

Apple claims that the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation.

iPhone 16e Price In India, Availability

The iPhone 16e starts with 128GB of storage and costs 59,900 rupees. There are also 256GB and 512GB variants, priced at ₹69,900 and ₹89,900, respectively.

Pre-orders will begin on 6:30 PM IST on 21 February, with the device becoming available on February 28.