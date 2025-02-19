iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e, not iPhone SE 4, is now official. Here's what Apple's latest “budget” iPhone brings.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 21:53 IST
iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price
iPhone 16e is here, and it brings Apple Intelligence. (Apple)

Apple iPhone 16e, which was referred to as iPhone SE 4 so far in leaks, has finally been launched globally, including in India, after years of speculation and leaks. The phone packs a slew of flagship-grade features, including support for Apple Intelligence, which is undoubtedly its standout feature. It shares this capability with the iPhone 16 lineup as well. Additionally, the iPhone 16e gets top-end hardware, including the Apple A18 chipset, a 3nm processor also used in the standard iPhone 16 models. And yes, the iPhone 16e adopts a modern design with thin, symmetrical bezels and Face ID, reminiscent of the iPhone 14. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the brand-new iPhone 16e, which will compete in the upper mid-range and entry-level flagship market in India. Read on for the details.

iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

Performance

A major highlight of the iPhone 16e is its Apple A18 chipset, one of Apple's two current flagship processors (sits alongside the A18 Pro found in iPhone 16 Pro models), also found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This makes it one of the best-performing chipsets in the industry. Having the A18 chipset also enables Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16e—a first for a budget iPhone model. That being said, it does miss out on some hardware features, such as the Camera Control button found in the more premium iPhone 16 series.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now

Display

The iPhone 16e features a significantly more modern display compared to its predecessor, the iPhone SE (2022) also known as iPhone SE 3. It sports a 6.1-inch 60Hz panel, similar to previous numbered iPhone models like the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and even the iPhone 16. However, unlike the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, which feature Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16e retains the tried-and-tested notch setup, last seen on models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, as well as older devices up to the iPhone X. For the first time ever, a budget iPhone model comes equipped with Face ID, marking the departure of Touch ID from the SE lineup.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Build and Design

The iPhone 16e is built with an aluminium and glass construction, featuring flat sides. It will be available in two colour options, including White and Black.

A significant design change is the introduction of the Action Button, which it shares with the iPhone 15 Pro and the current iPhone 16 lineup. As a result, Apple has removed the traditional mute switch, which was present in previous iPhone SE models.

Another notable update is the adoption of USB-C as the default charging port, meaning all modern iPhones now feature USB-C. This officially marks the end of both Touch ID and the Lightning connector in Apple's latest iPhones.

Cameras

The iPhone 16e features a single-camera setup, much like previous SE models. It includes a 48MP sensor with Apple's Fusion camera technology. While there is no ultrawide or telephoto lens, the 2-in-1 Fusion technology allows for 2x optical-quality zoom, delivering better results than traditional digital zoom.

Notably, the iPhone 16 also benefits from this Fusion camera technology, which enables 2x portrait shots. That said, the iPhone 16 does get an ultrawide shooter, so a major difference still exists, and you don't get the ability to shoot Spatial Videos and Photos.

Battery Life

Apple claims that the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, which is a significant improvement over the previous generation.

iPhone 16e Price In India, Availability 

The iPhone 16e starts with 128GB of storage and costs 59,900 rupees. There are also 256GB and 512GB variants, priced at 69,900 and 89,900, respectively.

Pre-orders will begin on 6:30 PM IST on 21 February, with the device becoming available on February 28.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 21:53 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list
GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report
Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast
End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players
GTA 6

GTA 6 could launch in October 2025, recent reports indicate a more specific release window

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets