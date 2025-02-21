iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Key differences in design, display, performance, cameras, and battery life

The iPhone 16e made its surprise debut in India and other global markets on February 19, while it does not fall into the budget category as some expected, it marks an important step for Apple. However, this smartphone has many competitors. One of them is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Both models bring strong hardware and AI capabilities, but they differ in several key areas. The iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch screen, making it compact compared to the larger 6.7-inch display on the Galaxy S24 FE. Another noticeable difference is in camera setups, with the iPhone featuring a single rear camera, while the Galaxy offers a triple-camera system. Therefore, let's compare the iPhone 16e and Galaxy S24 FE to know which smartphone is a better choice.

Also read: iPhone 16 price drops by ₹7500 on Amazon: Check more offers and how to grab this deal

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Design and Build

Both smartphones maintain familiar designs. The iPhone 16e continues Apple's trend of flat sides, rounded corners, and a flat screen. Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE follows a similar approach but with a larger footprint. Durability is a shared focus, as both devices feature an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Apple introduced the Action Button, which allows users to program functions such as launching the camera or activating a specific app. Meanwhile, Samsung offers a variety of colour options, providing more choices for users.

Also read: iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Display

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 FE comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen. A notable difference lies in refresh rates. The iPhone operates at 60Hz, whereas the Galaxy S24 FE delivers a smoother 120Hz experience. Brightness levels also vary, with Samsung offering a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, making it more readable outdoors compared to the iPhone's 1,200 nits.

In terms of biometrics, the iPhone relies on Face ID, while the Galaxy S24 FE includes an optical fingerprint scanner. Both options provide secure access, leaving the choice up to user preference.

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Performance and Software

Apple powers the iPhone 16e with its latest A18 chip, while Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE runs on the Exynos 2400e. Both devices handle daily tasks efficiently, though benchmark results indicate Apple's chipset has an edge in raw performance. The iPhone's lack of a high refresh rate display might be more noticeable in regular use.

Both phones support AI-based features, such as text correction and image generation. Samsung integrates Google's Gemini AI, while Apple is expected to enhance Siri in future updates.

When it comes to software updates, Samsung has committed to seven years of major OS upgrades. However, the rollout pace varies, as seen with the delayed One UI 7 update. Apple provides five to six years of iOS updates, with new versions arriving on launch day.

Also read: iOS 18.4 launch may bring this much awaited AI feature to iPhone 15 Pro model

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Cameras

The Galaxy S24 FE offers a triple-camera setup including a 50MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens which will give you more shooting flexibility. The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, includes a single 48MP rear camera, the same sensor found in higher-end iPhones. While the iPhone excels in image quality and video performance, Samsung's zoom and ultra-wide options provide more versatility. The choice between these two depends on whether users prioritise quality over range and framing flexibility.

Battery and Charging

Samsung equips the Galaxy S24 FE with a 4,700mAh battery, while Apple claims the iPhone 16e offers the best battery life for a 6.1-inch iPhone. Official estimates suggest Samsung's device lasts longer in video playback, while Apple leads in audio playback duration. Real-world testing will provide more clarity on battery endurance.

Charging speeds also differ. The Galaxy S24 FE supports 25W wired charging, slightly faster than the iPhone's 20W. Wireless charging capabilities exist on both, but Apple omits MagSafe support on the iPhone 16e. Instead, it relies on Qi wireless charging at slower 7.5W speeds, while the Galaxy reaches 15W.

Also read: iPhone 16e being assembled in India for local sale and exports

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Price

The iPhone 16e comes with a starting price of Rs.59990. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 FE comes with a starting price of Rs. 42,499.

iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Which One Should You Choose?

The choice between the iPhone 16e and the Galaxy S24 FE depends on what you need. iPhone 16e offers iOS updates, strong performance and a high-quality camera. Galaxy S24 FE offers a smoother display, a versatile camera system and longer battery life. Whether you value software consistency or a feature-rich experience will determine the better fit.