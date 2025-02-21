iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Know which Apple device is worth your money under 60000

Apple has recently unveiled the iPhone 16e, which brings modern features to a more affordable price point. Positioned as the most budget-friendly model in Apple's lineup, it replaces the iPhone SE (2022) and costs Rs. 59,900. The iPhone 16e takes on the design of the iPhone 14 but with updated internals and features. If you're deciding between the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 14, here's a detailed comparison based on design and build, display, performance and software, cameras, battery, and charging.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Design and Build

Both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 14 have an aluminium and glass build with flat sides, making them sturdy and premium-feeling. The iPhone 16e takes cues from the iPhone 14, but it introduces the Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch. Apple has also switched to USB-C for charging, ending the era of the Lightning connector. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 retains its design with a smaller notch and is slightly more refined in its feel. Both phones come in similar colour options, like White and Black.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Display

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch 60Hz display, similar to the iPhone 14. While both have a notch, the iPhone 16e keeps the traditional design, while the iPhone 14 has a slightly more refined smaller notch. The iPhone 16e lacks the Dynamic Island seen in the iPhone 15 and 16 models but offers Face ID for the first time in a budget iPhone. The iPhone 14's OLED panel offers better brightness and colour accuracy, making it the more vibrant option.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the iPhone 16e boasts the A18 chipset, one of Apple's top-performing processors, which it shares with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This gives the iPhone 16e an edge in raw power and efficiency, making it more future-proof. In contrast, the iPhone 14 comes with the A15 Bionic chip, which, while still fast, falls behind in terms of raw processing power compared to the A18. Both phones support iOS updates and Apple's software ecosystem, but the iPhone 16e's newer chipset is likely to offer longer software support.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Cameras

The iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP main camera that supports Apple's Fusion technology, allowing for 2x optical zoom and better photo quality. While it lacks an ultrawide lens, the single-camera setup is capable of producing impressive results. The iPhone 14, however, features a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and an ultrawide lens. The larger sensor in the iPhone 14's main camera gives it an advantage in low-light photography, while the addition of the ultrawide lens offers more versatility for wide shots. The iPhone 14's front camera also benefits from autofocus, which the iPhone 16e lacks.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Battery and Charging

The iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, an improvement over the previous SE model. It supports fast charging via USB-C, making it easier to charge using modern cables. The iPhone 14 also offers great battery life with a slight advantage due to its larger battery capacity and more efficient power management with the A15 Bionic. Both models have similar endurance but the iPhone 14's larger battery gives it a slight edge.