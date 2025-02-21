iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Know which Apple device is worth your money under 60000

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 14 share similarities but differ in key areas. Which one offers better value? Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 21 2025, 18:35 IST
iPhone 16e launched in India: Price, features and all that’s new
iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14
1/5 Apple has finally announced its new affordable iPhone in India which is now called iPhone 16e, leaving the SE tag behind forever. The iPhone 16e has been in talks for quite a long time and now it will likely grab much attention for its powerful specification and price which is much lower price than flagship models. But, is the pricing really promising? Let’s check out what the new iPhone 16e looks like and how it adds value to the iPhone 16 series. (Apple)
2/5 iPhone 16e comes with an iPhone 14-like design as anticipated earlier. The smartphone has a glass build and is protected with a Ceramic Shield on the front. It has also received an IP68 rating, making water and dust-resistant. The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology. It also offers features such as Face ID with TrueDepth camera system, USB-C port, Action Button and more. (Apple )
3/5 The iPhone 16e is powered by an A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, making it up to 6x faster than the A13 Bionic chip. Alongside the smartphone, Apple also introduced its first in-house Apple silicon, a C1 modem for fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Lastly, the smartphone runs on the iOS 18 update, offering all the latest functions including Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean Up tool, Genmoj, Writing tools, and much more. (Apple)
4/5 For photography, the iPhone 16e has a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x telephoto lens, offering dual camera functionality with a single rear camera. On the front, it features a TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. It also gains the ability to record 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, fulfilling all the video requirements. (Apple)
5/5 However, the most debatable part of the iPhone 16e would be the price as it is launched at a starting price of Rs.59990 for a 128GB variant. It also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options which are priced at Rs.69990 and Rs.89990 respectively. The smartphone is announced in two matte shades of black and white. The iPhone 16e pre-order starts from February 21, and it will officially go on sale from February 28.  (Apple)
iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14
iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Which Apple smartphone offers better value in design, performance, cameras, and battery life? (Apple)

Apple has recently unveiled the iPhone 16e, which brings modern features to a more affordable price point. Positioned as the most budget-friendly model in Apple's lineup, it replaces the iPhone SE (2022) and costs Rs. 59,900. The iPhone 16e takes on the design of the iPhone 14 but with updated internals and features. If you're deciding between the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 14, here's a detailed comparison based on design and build, display, performance and software, cameras, battery, and charging.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Design and Build

Both the iPhone 16e and iPhone 14 have an aluminium and glass build with flat sides, making them sturdy and premium-feeling. The iPhone 16e takes cues from the iPhone 14, but it introduces the Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch. Apple has also switched to USB-C for charging, ending the era of the Lightning connector. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 retains its design with a smaller notch and is slightly more refined in its feel. Both phones come in similar colour options, like White and Black.

Also read: iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Key differences in design, display, performance, cameras, and battery life

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Display

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch 60Hz display, similar to the iPhone 14. While both have a notch, the iPhone 16e keeps the traditional design, while the iPhone 14 has a slightly more refined smaller notch. The iPhone 16e lacks the Dynamic Island seen in the iPhone 15 and 16 models but offers Face ID for the first time in a budget iPhone. The iPhone 14's OLED panel offers better brightness and colour accuracy, making it the more vibrant option.

Also read: iPhone 16e being assembled in India for local sale and exports

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the iPhone 16e boasts the A18 chipset, one of Apple's top-performing processors, which it shares with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This gives the iPhone 16e an edge in raw power and efficiency, making it more future-proof. In contrast, the iPhone 14 comes with the A15 Bionic chip, which, while still fast, falls behind in terms of raw processing power compared to the A18. Both phones support iOS updates and Apple's software ecosystem, but the iPhone 16e's newer chipset is likely to offer longer software support.

Also read: iPhone 16 price drops by 7500 on Amazon: Check more offers and how to grab this deal

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Cameras

The iPhone 16e comes with a 48MP main camera that supports Apple's Fusion technology, allowing for 2x optical zoom and better photo quality. While it lacks an ultrawide lens, the single-camera setup is capable of producing impressive results. The iPhone 14, however, features a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and an ultrawide lens. The larger sensor in the iPhone 14's main camera gives it an advantage in low-light photography, while the addition of the ultrawide lens offers more versatility for wide shots. The iPhone 14's front camera also benefits from autofocus, which the iPhone 16e lacks.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Battery and Charging

The iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, an improvement over the previous SE model. It supports fast charging via USB-C, making it easier to charge using modern cables. The iPhone 14 also offers great battery life with a slight advantage due to its larger battery capacity and more efficient power management with the A15 Bionic. Both models have similar endurance but the iPhone 14's larger battery gives it a slight edge.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 18:34 IST
