iPhone 17 Air could come with iPhone 16e like C1 modem- What it means

Apple has finally introduced its in-house 5G cellular modem which is being C1 chip with the affordable iPhone 16e model. This comes as a great shock as it is highly unlikely for Apple to integrate new technology into its budget smartphone first instead of flagship models. Now, with the major change, people are speculating if the new C1 chip will come to the iPhone 17 series or not. Till now, the flagship iPhone models were powered by Qualcomm's cellular modems, providing users with seamless 5G connectivity. However, these modems are expensive in comparison to the in-house 5G chip. Therefore, know what Apple could bring with iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 Air may feature the new C1 modem

After the iPhone 16e launch, the new C1 modem has been in the talks for providing fast and power-efficient 5G connectivity to iPhone users. Now, people are quite curious to know if this new in-house cellular modem will make it to the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Previously, Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo highlighted that all iPhone 17 models may feature the new C1 modem, reducing dependence on Qualcomm's 5G chip. However, now it is speculated that only iPhone 17 Air may feature Apple's new 5G chip and the other iPhone 17 model will continue to leverage Qualcomm cellular modem. If these speculations are true, this raises a major concern over Apple's confidence in its own technology. Additionally, it also raises concerns about the working on the C1 modem, and that it is not yet ready for the flagship iPhone model.

In our take, Apple played a smart bet in introducing the C1 chip with iPhone 16e, firstly because it became a unique selling point that set it apart from the iPhone 16 series, and secondly, it may come as a major experiment for Apple before it plans to integrate its own 5G chip to the flagship models. Therefore, if the iPhone 17 series misses out on the C1 chip then we can safely assume that it is not fully prepared, despite being a cost-effective technology for the company. Therefore, we may have to wait a little longer to confirm what the new generation iPhone models look like.

