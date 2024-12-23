iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the Pro models- Here’s what we know
iPhone 17 Air could be priced between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, know what Apple has planned.
Apple has been planning to bring an ultra-slim iPhone model in 2025 with the iPhone 17 Air. The smartphone has been in talks for quite some time as leaks and rumours have started to circulate as Apple moves ahead with the plans. Now, in a recent report, it was revealed the iPhone 17 Air could be less than the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This news may come as shocking to many people since it was tipped to be priced higher than the Pro models, now the new leak has made the claims contradictory. However, reasonable pricing for the new model could attract more buyers since the smartphone may launch with several trade-offs. Know how much the iPhone 17 Air could cost.
Also read: 5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
iPhone 17 Air Price
According to a recent The Wall Street Journal report, the new slimmer iPhone model, which will be named as iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the new generation Pro models. Earlier, it was highlighted that the the new slimmer model could become the most expensive iPhone, however, now the tables have turned and the new price rumour makes much sense. Now, you must be thinking why? Well, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1200 in the US which is the most expensive model yet. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro model could also experience a price increase.
mobile to buy?
Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly coming with several trade-offs which could help Apple save costs on accumulating the parts. Firstly, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a single rear camera, whereas, the iPhone Pro models are mostly expensive due to the advanced camera sensors. The iPhone 17 Air may also compromise on battery life with a smaller battery size. Rumours also suggest that it may not support dual speakers which could have a major impact on user experience. Therefore, paying more than $1200 would not have made sense and may attract buyers as well. Therefore, we expect that the new iPhone 17 Air could be priced under $1000 or as low as $899 similar to the current iPhone 16 Plus model.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71734933461743