iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the Pro models- Here’s what we know

Apple has been planning to bring an ultra-slim iPhone model in 2025 with the iPhone 17 Air. The smartphone has been in talks for quite some time as leaks and rumours have started to circulate as Apple moves ahead with the plans. Now, in a recent report, it was revealed the iPhone 17 Air could be less than the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This news may come as shocking to many people since it was tipped to be priced higher than the Pro models, now the new leak has made the claims contradictory. However, reasonable pricing for the new model could attract more buyers since the smartphone may launch with several trade-offs. Know how much the iPhone 17 Air could cost.

iPhone 17 Air Price

According to a recent The Wall Street Journal report, the new slimmer iPhone model, which will be named as iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the new generation Pro models. Earlier, it was highlighted that the the new slimmer model could become the most expensive iPhone, however, now the tables have turned and the new price rumour makes much sense. Now, you must be thinking why? Well, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1200 in the US which is the most expensive model yet. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro model could also experience a price increase.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly coming with several trade-offs which could help Apple save costs on accumulating the parts. Firstly, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a single rear camera, whereas, the iPhone Pro models are mostly expensive due to the advanced camera sensors. The iPhone 17 Air may also compromise on battery life with a smaller battery size. Rumours also suggest that it may not support dual speakers which could have a major impact on user experience. Therefore, paying more than $1200 would not have made sense and may attract buyers as well. Therefore, we expect that the new iPhone 17 Air could be priced under $1000 or as low as $899 similar to the current iPhone 16 Plus model.

