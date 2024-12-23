iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the Pro models- Here’s what we know

iPhone 17 Air could be priced between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, know what Apple has planned.

1/5 Next year, Apple may not release the “Plus” variant as it may introduce a new slimmer iPhone 17 model with some eye-catching features. The model is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air and it is expected to have a slimmer profile in comparison to other iPhone 17 models launching next year. Now, several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced showcasing RAM, camera, and other details for the smartphone.  (AppleInsider)
2/5 In a recent report by MacRumors,  analyst Jeff Pu reconfirmed previously leaked details about the iPhone 17 Air. The details included that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID feature an aluminium frame, similar to the standard iPhone 16 models. It may also come with a new design which has not been featured in Apple’s flagship series smartphone.  (REUTERS)
3/5 Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip which will likely be fabricated by TSMC 3nm process. With a powerful chipset, Apple may also offer 8GB of RAM and an Apple-designed 5G modem. However, the new 5G chip may first debut with the iPhone SE 4 model. Therefore, with powerful performance upgrades, users can experience a slimmer iPhone with all the flagship features. (Unsplash)
4/5 In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single rear camera instead of a dual camera setup in standard iPhone 16 models. This is being done to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.  (AP)
5/5 Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will also support Apple Intelligence which includes a suite of AI features. There are also possibilities that Apple may announce a new set of AI features. Now, we can only be certain about the smartphone’s name, features, and other details during the launch which is not expected until September 2025. (Bloomberg)
Good news for iPhone users as iPhone 17 Air may not be priced higher than iPhone 17 Pro models. (REUTERS)

Apple has been planning to bring an ultra-slim iPhone model in 2025 with the iPhone 17 Air. The smartphone has been in talks for quite some time as leaks and rumours have started to circulate as Apple moves ahead with the plans. Now, in a recent report, it was revealed the iPhone 17 Air could be less than the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This news may come as shocking to many people since it was tipped to be priced higher than the Pro models, now the new leak has made the claims contradictory. However, reasonable pricing for the new model could attract more buyers since the smartphone may launch with several trade-offs. Know how much the iPhone 17 Air could cost. 

Also read: 5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more

iPhone 17 Air Price 

According to a recent The Wall Street Journal report, the new slimmer iPhone model, which will be named as iPhone 17 Air could cost less than the new generation Pro models. Earlier, it was highlighted that the the new slimmer model could become the most expensive iPhone, however, now the tables have turned and the new price rumour makes much sense. Now, you must be thinking why? Well, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1200 in the US which is the most expensive model yet. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro model could also experience a price increase. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly coming with several trade-offs which could help Apple save costs on accumulating the parts. Firstly, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a single rear camera, whereas, the iPhone Pro models are mostly expensive due to the advanced camera sensors. The iPhone 17 Air may also compromise on battery life with a smaller battery size. Rumours also suggest that it may not support dual speakers which could have a major impact on user experience. Therefore, paying more than $1200 would not have made sense and may attract buyers as well. Therefore, we expect that the new iPhone 17 Air could be priced under $1000 or as low as $899 similar to the current iPhone 16 Plus model. 

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 11:34 IST
