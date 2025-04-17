iPhone 17 Air could launch in September 2025 — Key details revealed

iPhone 17 launch: Apple is gearing up to launch another lineup of iPhones earlier this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing four models for 2025: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Plus will not be included in the lineup, as the "Plus" model did not attract significant consumer interest. Instead, the iPhone 17 Air will introduce a fresh device option for users who want something different from the usual models. The device is rumoured to bring a thinner design, a larger display, and several other hardware and performance upgrades. Here are the five key features we can expect from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Slimmer Design

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a thinner design compared to previous models. Leaks suggest the device will measure between 5.5mm and 6.25mm at its thinnest point, making it potentially thinner than earlier iPhones. The camera module will also be simplified, with a single 48MP rear camera replacing the multiple-lens system, which will mark a shift from recent trends in iPhone design.

Larger Display

The iPhone 17 Air will likely have a 6.5 or 6.6-inch display, sitting between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in size. While Apple had considered a 6.9-inch screen, this idea was scrapped due to concerns over structural integrity. The device will feature ProMotion technology, which can offer a 120Hz refresh rate, and may be extended across the entire iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple's In-house 5G Modem

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come equipped with an Apple-made 5G modem, which will replace Qualcomm's chips. This move is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers. The new modem is expected to support download speeds up to 4Gbps but may not include mmWave support.

A19 Chip for Performance

Under the hood, iPhone 17 Air is expected to offer strong performance with the A19 chip, though the Pro models may feature the more powerful A19 Pro chip. This chip will likely provide a balance of performance and energy efficiency, which will contribute to the device's affordable price point.

Updated Camera Features

The iPhone 17 Air will feature a single 48MP rear camera and an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera for improved selfies. While the single camera setup might limit certain advanced features, it should still provide strong performance for everyday photography. The front camera upgrade will enhance the overall camera experience on the device.