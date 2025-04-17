iPhone 17 Air could launch in September 2025 — Key details revealed

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September, bringing new features, a fresh design and more. Here are the five features and upgrades we can anticipate from the upcoming launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 17 2025, 12:51 IST
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
iPhone 17 Air
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Air
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Air
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Air
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
iPhone 17 Air
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Air
Apple may launch iPhone 17 Air in September with a new design, display, camera, and other performance upgrades. (Representative image) (AP)

iPhone 17 launch: Apple is gearing up to launch another lineup of iPhones earlier this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing four models for 2025: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Plus will not be included in the lineup, as the "Plus" model did not attract significant consumer interest. Instead, the iPhone 17 Air will introduce a fresh device option for users who want something different from the usual models. The device is rumoured to bring a thinner design, a larger display, and several other hardware and performance upgrades. Here are the five key features we can expect from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Slimmer Design

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a thinner design compared to previous models. Leaks suggest the device will measure between 5.5mm and 6.25mm at its thinnest point, making it potentially thinner than earlier iPhones. The camera module will also be simplified, with a single 48MP rear camera replacing the multiple-lens system, which will mark a shift from recent trends in iPhone design.

Also read: Gboard for Android phones gets new voice typing mode

Larger Display

The iPhone 17 Air will likely have a 6.5 or 6.6-inch display, sitting between the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in size. While Apple had considered a 6.9-inch screen, this idea was scrapped due to concerns over structural integrity. The device will feature ProMotion technology, which can offer a 120Hz refresh rate, and may be extended across the entire iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple's In-house 5G Modem

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come equipped with an Apple-made 5G modem, which will replace Qualcomm's chips. This move is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers. The new modem is expected to support download speeds up to 4Gbps but may not include mmWave support.

Also read: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

A19 Chip for Performance

Under the hood, iPhone 17 Air is expected to offer strong performance with the A19 chip, though the Pro models may feature the more powerful A19 Pro chip. This chip will likely provide a balance of performance and energy efficiency, which will contribute to the device's affordable price point.

Also read: Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Updated Camera Features

The iPhone 17 Air will feature a single 48MP rear camera and an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera for improved selfies. While the single camera setup might limit certain advanced features, it should still provide strong performance for everyday photography. The front camera upgrade will enhance the overall camera experience on the device.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 12:50 IST
