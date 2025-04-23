iPhone 17 Air design ‘leaked’ in new hands-on video, here’s how it may look

iPhone 17 Air has been making headlines as dummy units, renders, features, and other information are being tipped online. As we wait for Apple's spring 2025 launch, curiosity surrounding the new generation iPhone models is increasing, with iPhone 17 Air being the most popular model even before the launch. Now, a new hands-on video on the iPhone 17 Air dummy unit has surfaced online, showcasing its thinness in comparison to the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max model. Reportedly, the dummy units were shipped by a case maker in China who happens to build accessories ahead of launch. Therefore, know how slim the iPhone 17 Air will be during launch.

iPhone 17 Air thinness

In a latest YouTube video by Unbox Therapy, the dummy units for the upcoming iPhone 17 models were showcased, but the iPhone 17 Air caught much attention for its slimness. In the video, the iPhone 17 Air looked surprisingly thin, with expected measurements of 5.65mm when measured. In comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's an 8.75mm thickness. Therefore, we can notice a significant difference between the Air and Pro Max models. Video host Lewis George Hilsenteger said, “It feels like half. It's not half, but it feels like half.” Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air slimness could draw much attention to the entire iPhone 17 lineup during launch.

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF Vivo V50e 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 6.77 inches Display Size

6.77 inches Display Size AMOLED Realme Narzo 80 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.72 inches Display Size 7% OFF 7% OFF Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 8 GB

8 GB 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Infinix Note 50x 5G 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.67 inches Display Size 15% OFF 15% OFF OPPO F29 Pro 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

While the dummy units for iPhone 17 models look promising, it is still unclear if these designs are credible. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt, as we are still 5 months away from the official launch. It should also be noted that Apple may bring thicker iPhone 17 Pro models to make space for a bigger battery and a rumoured vapour chamber cooling system.

iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far

The iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology. The smartphone will likely be powered by the new A19 chip, which is expected to be more powerful and capable of managing tasks. The iPhone 17 Air may feature a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!