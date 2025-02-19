iPhone 17 Air design with new camera bar surfaces online: Here’s how it may look

iPhone 17 Air design, camera bar surfaces online: Here's how it may look
Just a few days back we came across the potential design leak for the iPhone 17 Pro models in which we saw the redesigned camera bar. Now, the iPhone 17 Air design has also been leaked showcasing a Pixel-like camera module placed at the top of the rear panel. While it is an entirely fresh look, the horizontal camera module does look quite attractive with its slim body. Therefore with the new look and design, it may surely attract buyers to experience something new apart from standard and Pro models. Know more about the iPhone 17 Air design and how Apple has restructured it to make it look unique from the other iPhone models. 

iPhone 17 Air design 

In another Front Page Tech video, the iPhone 17 Air rendered design was showcased, revealing the new camera bar and its slim design. As previously reported, the iPhone 17 Air render was showcased as having a Pixel 9-like horizontally placed camera model with LED flash and microphone being placed at the right corner. While the design may be inspired by Google phones, there is no doubt that the iPhone 17 Air looks premium if this turns out to be a potential design. Alongside the new camera bar, the video also showcases the smartphone's slimness which is expected to be 5.5 mm. Now, we simply have to wait to confirm whether the rumours surrounding the smartphone's design are true.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 17 Air will likely be placed in the premium segment as it will replace the “Plus” variant. Therefore, the smartphone can be priced similarly to the Plus model. It will likely be powered by the A19 processor and will be known for its ultra-thin design. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may also come with Apple Intelligence support, and potentially with new features with iOS 19. Apart from the iPhone 17 Air, Apple may launch its entry-level device, the iPhone SE 4 today along with some other crucial announcements.

