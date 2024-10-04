 iPhone 17 Air launch likely in 2025: Why Pro users may not like the new model | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Air launch likely in 2025: Why Pro users may not like the new model

As we are getting closer to witness the new ultra-thin iPhone model, a new report by 9to5Mac reflects on the feature that Pro users may miss if they switch to the iPhone 17 Air.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 04 2024, 10:15 IST
iPhone Air likely to make debut next year: Here’s everything we know about the rumoured slim iPhone model
iPhone 17 Air will sit between the standard and Pro models. (AppleInsider)

iPhone 17 series is expected to mark the debut of a new kind of iPhone that will replace the Plus model. Over the past few months, we have been hearing about a new slimmer iPhone called the iPhone 17 Air that is believed to draw users away from the Pro models. As per known Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air will sit between the standard and Pro models; it will be unlike any iPhone seen till now. As we are getting closer to witness the new ultra-thin iPhone model, a new report by 9to5Mac reflects on the feature that Pro users may miss if they switch to the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air to feature single rear camera

In a notable shift for its latest device, iPhone 17 Air is set to come with just one rear camera, departing from the longstanding standard of two. The new model will omit the Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses, retaining only the primary ‘Fusion' camera. This change may be a significant drawback for avid photographers, while others may find it a manageable adjustment.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch nearing: Apple begins to source new OLED displays

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 17 lineup to feature new A19 chipset

If reports are to be believed, Apple will equip all models of the iPhone 17, including the standard and Air versions, with the new A19 chip. This marks a departure from previous years, where non-Pro models typically featured the previous year's Pro chip. However, the Pro and Pro Max versions will be upgraded to the high-performance A19 Pro. While the differences in performance may be subtle, experts suggest that Apple could enhance the Pro chip next year, potentially making the higher-end models even more attractive to consumers in 2025.

iPhone 17 Air to feature aluminium design, lacking Titanium

iPhone 17 Air is believed to adopt a primarily aluminium design, differing from the titanium used in the Pro models. While some titanium elements may still be included, they will not dominate the construction as they do in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. For most users, this change is likely to make minimal impact on everyday use, but the exact implications of the design shift remain to be seen.

Also read: WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates

iPhone 17 Air may face battery challenges

iPhone 17 Air may struggle to match the exceptional battery life of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which have set a high standard. While the Air model is unlikely to have significantly worse battery performance than this year's base iPhone 16, any decrease is expected to be minor. However, Apple could enhance the battery capacity of the Pro and Pro Max versions even further, emphasising their premium status.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 10:15 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air launch likely in 2025: Why Pro users may not like the new model
