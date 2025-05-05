iPhone 17 Air likely to come with optional accessories for lasting battery life- Details

iPhone 17 Air is likely to come with a new case with an integrated battery pack. Here’s how Apple plans to improve the battery life of its smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 05 2025, 08:12 IST
Know about iPhone 17 Air’s 3 compromises which may affect a buyer’s decision. (REUTERS)

The new iPhone 17 Air model has become one of the most anticipated devices within the upcoming iPhone lineup. As fans wait to get their hands on Apple's slimmest iPhone, tipsters have been giving us insights into what we can expect. While the iPhone 17 Air could come as a new innovation, it raises several concerns over spec compromises. One of the major concerns is battery life, considering the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 5.5mm slim. However, in a new report, Apple may have found a way to expand the iPhone 17 Air's battery life. Here's what we know about the upcoming ultra-slim iPhone model.

iPhone 17 Air battery life

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple is reportedly bringing back a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 17 Air. This new accessory will likely be optional, allowing users to enhance battery life to last an entire day. This smartphone case will reportedly have an integrated battery pack that will likely make up for battery compromises made with the iPhone 17 Air model. Now, an Information report also claims that the iPhone 17 Air could last a day with a 60-70% charge.

It should be noted that the Smart Battery Case is not a new concept for Apple; before the iPhone 12 models, the company used to sell these cases. Now, the comeback could mean a lot of things. However, the price of the smartphone and the new case should also be taken into consideration when deciding whether it's worth it or not.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

Apart from a new optional accessory for the iPhone 17 Air, it is also highlighted that the smartphone may not have a physical SIM slot. Therefore, users may have to rely on eSIMs. Furthermore, the smartphone could feature only one speaker, which may hamper the sound quality in comparison to other iPhone models. Therefore, with its slimness, the iPhone 17 Air may have to get used to several compromises. Despite these drawbacks, the smartphone is expected to offer powerful performance with an A19 chip and 12GB of RAM storage.

First Published Date: 05 May, 08:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets