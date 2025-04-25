iPhone 17 Air likely to get 12GB RAM upgrade: Know what’s coming

Apple iPhone 17 Air has been making headlines for its ultra-slim design as dummy units start to flood our social media feeds. While we still have a few months left before the launch, leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 series have given us a glimpse of what Apple could unveil. Now, in a new leak, the iPhone 17 Air is slated for a Pro-like hardware upgrade, which could become another reason for the smartphone's popularity. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to offer 12GB of RAM, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models. While we await confirmation, here's what we expect during the September 2025 launch.

iPhone 17 Air hardware upgrade

In the early iPhone 17 series leak, it was reported that the iPhone 17 Pro models would likely offer 12GB RAM, an upgrade from 8GB RAM. However, the claims were reversed, saying only the iPhone 17 Pro Max model could come with a RAM upgrade. Now, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro models will likely both offer 12GB RAM, whereas the standard iPhone 17 model will offer 8GB RAM.

The analyst also highlighted that the iPhone 17 RAM storage will be based on any “potential supply shortages.” Therefore, we might know by next month if the entire iPhone 17 lineup will offer a 12GB RAM upgrade. If the claims are to be true, then it will be a significant hardware upgrade for the iPhone 17 series.

Over the years, Apple has been introducing a 6GGB and 8GB RAM storage, which is surely not enough to run powerful on-device AI features. Since Apple Intelligence has started rolling out to more users and across devices, Apple is not only increasing iPhone's RAM, but we could also see upgrades coming to other Apple products, including Macs and iPads.

Now, it's quite interesting to wait and see how Apple is planning to bring several flagship features to its slimmest iPhone model. With 12GB RAM and a bigger battery, we have greater hopes for a new Apple innovation for iPhone 17 Air.

